“The omicron wave has hit our community quickly and continues to spread rapidly,” San Miguel County’s public health director, Grace Franklin, said Thursday.
The occasion was an announcement about the county’s indoor masking requirement: it’s been extended, and is now set to expire at the end of February.
“We have the tools,” experts repeatedly say, to see ourselves safely through this recent wave of the pandemic, by far the most contagious of them all. “We know that consistent and proper masking works to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in places like schools, offices and grocery stores,” Franklin has said. Given “the alarming case trend throughout the county, masking remains critical to preventing the spread of Covid.”
For those who may have struggled to procure inexpensive, highly protective masks, there was good news last week: the N95 variety, the most protective type, so named because the respirators filter 95 percent of all particulates, will soon be available free of charge at health centers and participating pharmacies, including City Market and Walmart.
Vaccines are critical for protection against Covid as well, especially for those at highest risk from the virus, and so are booster shots. There was welcome news about vaccinations this past week: Boosters were found to offer up to 90 percent protection against severe disease from Omicron in ages 50 and up, according to separate studies from the CDC, and in the Journal of the American Medical Association, it was announced Friday.
Boosters are easy to get these days: indeed, this weekend they are being delivered directly to the box canyon. The state of Colorado is offering a mobile vaccine and booster clinic today (Sunday) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in Mountain Village near the playground area by Lift 1. On Thursday, San Miguel County will offer a free vaccine and booster clinic at the public health department’s offices on 333 W. Colo. Ave., from 2-4 p.m. (learn more about vaccines and make an appointment at covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com).
Another virus-fighting tool — Covid test kits — became cheaper and easier to procure over the past week: More tests will soon be available at local pharmacies (and, as of Jan. 15, are eligible for reimbursement by insurers). Covid test kits are also available for delivery to your home at no charge, via a website that went up Wednesday at covidtests.gov.
Also Wednesday, Connect for Colorado, the state’s health exchange, announced that a pair of emergencies — the Front Range wildfire that displaced thousands, and the Omicron surge — had prompted it to offer a Disaster Relief Special Enrollment Period for “uninsured residents impacted” by wildfires or Covid.
You need not have been impacted directly to take advantage of this offer to purchase insurance, which is good through March 16.
“We kept the wording intentionally vague,” Connect for Health spokesman Monica Caballeros said. “All you have to do is self-attest that you’ve been impacted by wildfires or by Covid-19. You won’t get any insurers asking you to prove it.”
And, according to a recent news release, “Enrollees will not be asked by the health insurance companies to provide documentation to verify their eligibility for the Disaster Relief Special Enrollment Period.”
No insurer offering a plan under the Affordable Care Act “can reject anyone or charge them more or refuse to pay for any preexisting condition,” Caballeros added. Essentially, “Your medical history — we all have one” doesn’t count.
The same carriers — in the San Juans, this means Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Rocky Mountain Health Plans — will be offering identical coverage during this special enrollment period to what was available in the regular enrollment period, which ended Jan. 15.
“Everything is basically the same, except we’ve opened our doors again,” Caballeros said. “We worked with the state’s division of insurance to offer this. We asked, considering everything that’s going on right now, what makes sense? They figured it made the most sense for us to simply stay open.”
“The spike in Covid-19 cases and the fires in Boulder County have been a one-two punch for many Coloradans. And both events impact people’s physical and mental health, making health insurance coverage so important,” Colorado’s insurance commissioner Michael Conway has said. “People are still sorting through the effects of Covid-19 and the fires, and we know there will be long-term consequences, meaning that if you or your family need health insurance, now is the time to enroll.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.