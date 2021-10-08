You may be excused for thinking the flu hardly exists any more. Cases of influenza, which have killed an average of 36,000 people annually over the past decade, have been way down during the pandemic. In a news conference earlier this week, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky explained why.
“Low flu activity was likely due to the widespread implementation of Covid-19 measures like masks, physical distancing, and staying home,” Walensky said. You’d imagine that might be great news, but it’s concerning to scientists: “Because of so little disease last year, population immunity is likely lower, putting us all at risk of increased disease next year,” Walensky said.
“The United States already saw a similar pattern” of lowered immunity “with the spring and summer resurgence of common viruses including respiratory synctial virus, known as RSV,” a Washington Post story warned Friday. “Hospitals reported surprisingly high numbers of toddlers coming in with severe cases, likely because they were not exposed as infants in the early months of lockdown.”
“Flu viruses may also roar back with more opportunities to spread this fall and winter in reopened schools, workplaces and businesses, especially where masks are not mandated,” the story continued. The consequences of numerous severe cases of the flu, on top of a pandemic that hasn’t quit, have caused some experts to begin worrying about a “twindemic” — a confluence of Covid-19 and influenza that could leave hospitals stretched thinner than they already are. At least one Western Slope medical center may already be struggling: “Covid-19 and other illnesses, plus resignations over vaccine requirements, are exacerbating already-tight staffing at Montrose Memorial Hospital, all while demand is growing,” the Montrose Daily Press reported earlier this week.
It all adds up to one thing: this year it’s especially crucial to get a flu shot, not only to protect yourself and your family, but to avoid the “dreaded scenario” of surging, competing viruses and their effects on small, local hospitals, which have a limited number of staff, and rooms in the ICU, as it is.
“This year, we’re still managing high hospitalizations from Covid and other respiratory illnesses,” San Miguel Public Health Director Grace Franklin pointed out in an email to the Planet. “To keep our communities healthy and to add as many layers of protection” as possible, “getting a flu vaccine is critical.”
The vaccine can not only “keep you from getting sick with the flu” —a miserable experience in and of itself — it can “reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalizations,” Franklin said. “Studies show flu vaccines prevent tens of thousands of hospitalizations and over 7.5 million illnesses every year. A flu vaccine also helps reduce the severity of illness if a vaccinated person does get infected.”
Unlike the coronavirus vaccine, which is only approved for ages 12 and older, flu vaccines are available — and recommended by the CDC “with rare exceptions” — for everyone six months and up.
Beginning tomorrow (Monday), and continuing throughout the month, San Miguel County will host a series of flu vaccine clinics. The clinics kick off, appropriately, with the population most at-risk from the flu (and Covid-19): the one Monday takes place at a Senior Lunch at Christ Presbyterian Church (434 W. Columbia Ave., from 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.).
Another vaccine clinic is coming up Thursday, Oct. 14, from 12-2 p.m., at the Public Health Dept. (which is located at 333 W. Colorado Ave. on the third floor).
There’ll be two more clinics in Telluride this month — on Oct. 22, at the Telluride Intermediate Gym, from 2:45-4 p.m., and one on Oct. 28 at Public Health, from 12-2 p.m. There’s also a clinic scheduled from 12:30-2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Norwood Public Library.
Those interested in attending one of these clinics are asked to register in advance on the county’s website — but walk-ins are always welcome. We need new flu shots every year because “a person’s immunity from vaccination declines over time and flu viruses change year over year,” Franklin has said. Asked whether or not it’s safe to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot and a flu vaccine at the same time, her reply was emphatic: “Yes!” Franklin told the Planet. “It is safe, and both vaccines are effective if administered on the same day.”
To schedule an appointment, visit https://sanmiguelcountyco.gov/518/Immunizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.