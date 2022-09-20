In today’s world, it is critical for any nonprofit to have a social media presence. Social media allows organizations to reach and engage their target audience and constituents and tell their story to increase supporters and donations. To help nonprofits and the interested public navigate the complex field of social media the Telluride Foundation is hosting a free social media workshop next week, on Tuesday, from 1-3 p.m. at the Wilkinson Public Library in Telluride. The workshop taught by Allison Bills of Telluride will provide a range of social media information useful to all levels of expertise.
The workshop will be taught in-person with lots of opportunity to interact and ask questions. Participants can expect to learn social media best policies, including how to adapt to each platform; ways to build an audience; how to share reels, stories and links; and a basic introduction into advertisements.
“The thing about social media is that it's always changing. You must learn to adapt,” Bills said.
Bills moved to Telluride in 2018, after taking a job as the social media and marketing manager for Alpine Lodging and Telluride.com. She is currently the listing and marketing coordinator for Shimkonis Partners (Telluride Properties) and has several social media and marketing clients on the side. Prior to moving to town, she worked in sports television and for several newspapers and magazines in Chicago. Allison attended Millikin University for her undergraduate degree, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in English and journalism and was a captain of the soccer team. She was inducted into her school’s hall of fame in 2018. Allison continued her education at DePaul University and earned her master’s in journalism in 2013.
For more information or to RSVP for the workshop, contact April Montgomery at 970-728-8717 or april@telluridefoundation.org.
This social media workshop is one of several informational sessions for nonprofits hosted by the Telluride Foundation this year. The next upcoming workshops will be “Optimizing Nonprofit Giving” on Nov. 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m., taught by Lisa Durant. Giving Tuesday is a great day to learn more about different vehicles for giving, especially ways to give in the most tax-advantageous manner. Durant will also provide an update on new tax changes that might impact your organization. This workshop will be on Zoom. Registrations is required to attend the “Optimizing Nonprofit Giving” workshop (us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAldOqhrj0jGtwEi7AjRBO-KY5cUvL_7A_P).
In August, the foundation announced its annual Community Grant application process. Since its inception in 2000, the foundation has provided significant support to regional nonprofits through the program. As one of its key strategic priorities, Community Grants are a corner stone of the foundation’s work in its effort to strengthen communities and improve quality of life, according to a news release at the time of the announcement. The foundation is now accepting 2022 Community Grant applications, which will be due Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.
Thanks to the generous support of its donors, the foundation awarded $918,000 to 61 regional organizations in 2021 and is the largest grant funder on Colorado’s Western Slope. Since its inception, the foundation has invested over $70 million in the Telluride region through Community Grants and initiatives.
“Community Grants have been and will continue to be the bedrock platform by which the Foundation supports our communities and the nonprofits that deliver on the ground impact,” Telluride Foundation President & CEO Jason Corzine said in the release. “We look forward to seeing what exciting partnerships emerge from this year’s grant cycle.”
Everything needed to start working on the grant application is currently available on the foundation’s website, telluridefoundation.org (click on the “Our Work” tab, then click on “Community Grants” and scroll down to “Community Grants Application”). The link to the grant application is also live on the foundation’s website, allowing applicants to complete and submit an application. For more information or questions, again, contact Montgomery at 970-728-8717 or april@telluridefoundation.org.
Nonprofit, government, or community organizations with programs or projects aligned with the foundation’s mission of improving the quality of life for the citizens of San Miguel, Ouray and west Montrose counties, as well as Rico, are encouraged to apply for financial support. Applications are reviewed by the Grants Committee, which then make funding recommendations that are reviewed and finalized by the board of directors at its annual meeting in December.
The Telluride Foundation exists to create a stronger Telluride community through the promotion and support of philanthropy. It is a nonprofit, apolitical community foundation that provides support for local organizations involved in arts, education, athletics, charitable causes, land conservation and other community-based efforts through technical assistance, education and grant making. As a grant maker, the Foundation awards grants to qualified applicants that serve the people living and working in the Telluride region for the purpose of enhancing the quality of life. For more information on the Telluride Foundation, visit telluridefoundation.org.
