DEC. 13

Seller: CTRE 16 LLC

Buyer: Alldem Snow Palace LLC

Property: 127 Polecat Lane, Mountain Village

Price: $10.25 million

DEC. 14

Seller: Joanna Roudebush

Buyer: Jill LTD

Property: 1565 Grand Ave., Norwood

Price: $330,000

Seller: NBSC LLC     

Buyer: CTRE 16 LLC

Property: 565 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402, Telluride

Price: $9.5 million

Dec. 15

Seller: 1555 Summit Street LLC

Buyer: Norwood Park & Recreation District

Property: 1555 Summit Street No. 1, Norwood

Price: $200,000