DEC. 13
Seller: CTRE 16 LLC
Buyer: Alldem Snow Palace LLC
Property: 127 Polecat Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $10.25 million
DEC. 14
Seller: Joanna Roudebush
Buyer: Jill LTD
Property: 1565 Grand Ave., Norwood
Price: $330,000
Seller: NBSC LLC
Buyer: CTRE 16 LLC
Property: 565 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 402, Telluride
Price: $9.5 million
Dec. 15
Seller: 1555 Summit Street LLC
Buyer: Norwood Park & Recreation District
Property: 1555 Summit Street No. 1, Norwood
Price: $200,000
