OCT. 25

Seller: Catherine Harper   

Buyer: Benjamin Malnar

Property: 1151 Peninsula Drive, Placerville

Price: $835,000

OCT. 26

Seller: Ellen Price Trust

Buyer: Hechtman Trust

Property: 6829 County Road 63L, Telluride

Price: $3.5 million

Seller: Jay and Jody Jackson

Buyer: Ismail Family

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 414-10, Mountain Village

Price: $83,000

Seller: Laura Dew

Buyer: Cary and Angela Riggs

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 505-8, Mountain Village

Price: $105,000

OCT. 27

Seller: Thompson Family

Buyer: Whitis Trust

Property: TBD Fall Creek Road, Telluride 

Price: $8.8 million

OCT. 28

Seller: Roxana Popovici

Buyer: Robert Schneider and Katy Hearn

Property: Singletree Ridge (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.418 million

Seller: Mary Pierce    

Buyer: Jennifer Visich

Property: 800 Black Bear Road No. 13, Telluride

Price: $885,000

Seller: Jim Fourney   

Buyer: San Miguel Chinking   

Property: 1125 Lucerne St., Norwood

Price: $48,800

Seller: Andrea Alexander  

Buyer: Paul and Kristin Marcus  

Property: 240 South Mahoney Drive No. 4, Telluride

Price: $2.25 million

OCT. 29

Seller: Aric Maloy

Buyer: John and Alison Richards  

Property: TBD 48L Road, Norwood

Price: $95,000

Seller: Down in Telluride LLC   

Buyer: Angela Kirby and Brian Linxwiler  

Property: 230 San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village     

Price: $4.195 million

NOV. 3

Seller: Stein Trust

Buyer: VY Telluride LLC

Property: 199 North Cornet Court Unit 107, Telluride

Price: $395,000

Seller: RSB Mountain Oysters LLC   

Buyer: Kenneth and Holly Foley

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit. 313-3, Mountain Village

Price: $446,000

Seller: Robin Wolff       

Buyer: Shawn Hughes

Property: 285 Mahoney Drive No. B6, Telluride

Price: $544,847

Seller: Joan Allione  

Buyer: Mark and Amy Stone

Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B210, Telluride

Price: $925,000

Seller: Craig Albert

Buyer: King Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 201-7, Mountain Village

Price: $105,000

Seller: Orr Trust  

Buyer: Calvin and Brooke Crowder

Property: 212 Knoll Estates Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.777 million

Seller: Nadine Haluszczak and David Marshall  

Buyer: Kyle Alston

Property: River Trail (vacant), Placerville

Price: $320,000

Seller: Tom and Silvia Cusick

Buyer: Martin and Melinda Down

Property: 414 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $6.55 million

Seller: Ellis & Mann Investments LLC

Buyer: Ladymon Trust

Property: 112 Lost Creek Lane No. 7, Mountain Village

Price: $2.6 million

NOV. 4

Seller: Elizabeth and John Raese

Buyer: Afton Scientific NA LLC

Property: 210 Sunny Ridge Place 10, Mountain Village

Price: 2.5 million

Seller: Sam and Joanne Patton

Buyer: Christian and Toni Nash

Property: 560 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 204, Mountain Village

Price: $2.195 million

Seller: James Boeckel and Lorraine Williams

Buyer: Joshua and Rachel Williams

Property: 103 Evergreen Court, Telluride

Price: $456,140

Seller: Soules Trust

Buyer: Be Telluride Trust

Property: 191 San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village

Price: $6.5 million

Seller: John Van Dyke

Buyer: Garcia Trust

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 319-3, Mountain Village

Price: $688,000

Seller: Colorado

Buyer: Taber Trust

Property: Old Toll Road (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.525 million

Seller: Alan Fitch

Buyer: Charles and Cindy Brannon

Property: TBD County Road M44, Placerville

Price: $187,500