OCT. 25
Seller: Catherine Harper
Buyer: Benjamin Malnar
Property: 1151 Peninsula Drive, Placerville
Price: $835,000
OCT. 26
Seller: Ellen Price Trust
Buyer: Hechtman Trust
Property: 6829 County Road 63L, Telluride
Price: $3.5 million
Seller: Jay and Jody Jackson
Buyer: Ismail Family
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 414-10, Mountain Village
Price: $83,000
Seller: Laura Dew
Buyer: Cary and Angela Riggs
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 505-8, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
OCT. 27
Seller: Thompson Family
Buyer: Whitis Trust
Property: TBD Fall Creek Road, Telluride
Price: $8.8 million
OCT. 28
Seller: Roxana Popovici
Buyer: Robert Schneider and Katy Hearn
Property: Singletree Ridge (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.418 million
Seller: Mary Pierce
Buyer: Jennifer Visich
Property: 800 Black Bear Road No. 13, Telluride
Price: $885,000
Seller: Jim Fourney
Buyer: San Miguel Chinking
Property: 1125 Lucerne St., Norwood
Price: $48,800
Seller: Andrea Alexander
Buyer: Paul and Kristin Marcus
Property: 240 South Mahoney Drive No. 4, Telluride
Price: $2.25 million
OCT. 29
Seller: Aric Maloy
Buyer: John and Alison Richards
Property: TBD 48L Road, Norwood
Price: $95,000
Seller: Down in Telluride LLC
Buyer: Angela Kirby and Brian Linxwiler
Property: 230 San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village
Price: $4.195 million
NOV. 3
Seller: Stein Trust
Buyer: VY Telluride LLC
Property: 199 North Cornet Court Unit 107, Telluride
Price: $395,000
Seller: RSB Mountain Oysters LLC
Buyer: Kenneth and Holly Foley
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit. 313-3, Mountain Village
Price: $446,000
Seller: Robin Wolff
Buyer: Shawn Hughes
Property: 285 Mahoney Drive No. B6, Telluride
Price: $544,847
Seller: Joan Allione
Buyer: Mark and Amy Stone
Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. B210, Telluride
Price: $925,000
Seller: Craig Albert
Buyer: King Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 201-7, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
Seller: Orr Trust
Buyer: Calvin and Brooke Crowder
Property: 212 Knoll Estates Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.777 million
Seller: Nadine Haluszczak and David Marshall
Buyer: Kyle Alston
Property: River Trail (vacant), Placerville
Price: $320,000
Seller: Tom and Silvia Cusick
Buyer: Martin and Melinda Down
Property: 414 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $6.55 million
Seller: Ellis & Mann Investments LLC
Buyer: Ladymon Trust
Property: 112 Lost Creek Lane No. 7, Mountain Village
Price: $2.6 million
NOV. 4
Seller: Elizabeth and John Raese
Buyer: Afton Scientific NA LLC
Property: 210 Sunny Ridge Place 10, Mountain Village
Price: 2.5 million
Seller: Sam and Joanne Patton
Buyer: Christian and Toni Nash
Property: 560 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 204, Mountain Village
Price: $2.195 million
Seller: James Boeckel and Lorraine Williams
Buyer: Joshua and Rachel Williams
Property: 103 Evergreen Court, Telluride
Price: $456,140
Seller: Soules Trust
Buyer: Be Telluride Trust
Property: 191 San Joaquin Road, Mountain Village
Price: $6.5 million
Seller: John Van Dyke
Buyer: Garcia Trust
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 319-3, Mountain Village
Price: $688,000
Seller: Colorado
Buyer: Taber Trust
Property: Old Toll Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.525 million
Seller: Alan Fitch
Buyer: Charles and Cindy Brannon
Property: TBD County Road M44, Placerville
Price: $187,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.