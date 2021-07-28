After a year without it, Telluride Mountain Club’s Picnic in the Park fundraiser returns today (Thursday) from 5:15-8 p.m. in Telluride Town Park.
Tickets for the event, which can be purchased online at telluridemountainclub.org, are $25 for individuals and $70 for families. The price of admission includes a one-year membership, reusable club, and food and drink. Oak Fat Alley BBQ is providing the good eats this year. There will also be a raffle, as well as live music, courtesy of Trico.
Club director Heidi Lauterbach said she’s excited to be back to “business as usual” after an altered year, and the fundraiser is “an opportunity to show your support of the club.”
The club is currently focusing on a couple of trail projects, including replacing the bridge on the Jud Wiebe Trail, in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service Norwood District Office. The club recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the district office and contracted Canyon Bridge LLC to begin the engineering and construction, according to a club news release.
“If all goes according to plan and the proposed timeline, the bridge could be installed in the late fall of 2021,” the release states.
The Forest Service as a safety concern, due to deterioration and failing structural integrity, deconstructed the bridge at the upper Cornet Creek crossing in July 2018. Officials knew the wooden bridge needed to be replaced at some point, but without funding, the crossing remained bridgeless.
In August 2019, the club hosted a public trail work event to build a fjord crossing over Cornet Creek in the former bridge location.
“The temporary fjord certainly helped make the creek crossing easier,” Lauterbach said. “We watched varying ability levels navigate the crossing and fully realized the importance of a safe bridge crossing at this location.”
With the help of Opt in for Trails, private donations and a summer crowdfunding effort, the club is able to take on the finances of replacing the bridge, which is projected to cost $160,000.
Lauterbach explained the club is also working on potential new trails with the Forest Service, as well as a new bridge on the Bridal Veil Trail in partnership with San Miguel County.
“We officially proposed a couple of trails to the Forest Service a couple of years ago. … We’re anticipating at least one of those trails to get approved, hopefully, any day now. As soon as that’s approved, we’ll start actively, aggressively fundraising for that as well,” she said, adding creation of new trails can cost up to $90,000.
Public outreach and education was as important as ever over the past year-plus, Lauterbach said, as more people opted to get outdoors. The club also used trail counters to measure usage.
“For the first time ever we put trail counters out, and it was overwhelming how many people are using our trail system. Because of the pandemic, people realized how much trails can do for a person,” she said, adding more people are seeing the value of the club’s work, which also includes stewardship of the Via Ferrata.
While the club regularly applies for grants in funding its endeavors, they may not necessarily be a reliable funding source moving foward, Lauterbach said.
“A majority of the feedback we’ve gotten recently is it’s going to be tough for us to get a grant to build new trails in our area because we’re seen as an affluent community,” she said. “I think that, realistically, how we ultimately build new trails here will come down to private funding, as well as regional grants.”
