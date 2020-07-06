The San Miguel County Public Health Department announced five new COVID-19 cases over Fourth of July weekend that are not related to previous cases.
A 32-year-old male was traveling through the area with a group of friends and tested positive, according to a county news release Friday. The group left the area and returned to their homes to quarantine. A 56-year-old male visiting the area is currently being treated at Montrose Memorial Hospital in the intensive care unit. A 50-year-old female visitor is currently in isolation. Contact tracing is in progress, and all close contacts have been notified and are quarantining.
The three new cases announced Friday weren't applied to the county's total cases and will not appear on the dashboard, as they are all non-county residents.
On Saturday, public health confirmed two additional, positive COVID-19 cases that are also unrelated to previous cases. A 20-year-old male and 43-year-old male both tested positive, bringing the total number of county cases to 41, with eight active cases. Both are symptomatic and are isolating.
For more information, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.