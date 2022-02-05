For Lucas Foster, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing is just another opportunity to prove that he’s one of the top halfpipe snowboarders in his class, but this time on a world stage.
The 22-year-old Telluride native is making his Olympic debut this year, but he told the Daily Planet that he’s approaching it the same as any other competition.
“Even thought it’s the Olympics, the field is pretty much the exact same as all the events I’ve been doing the last couple seasons, so luckily I know what I’m in for,” he said. “We’ve had about five elite events this year that are pretty much equivalent to the final at the Olympics, so those have been my prep, which works pretty well.”
While Foster’s laidback demeanor may come off as nonchalant, he admitted making the U.S. team is a dream come true, even if he still hasn’t had time to let it sink in.
“It means a ton for me to make the team. It’s something that always seemed like a long-shot dream for me,” he said from China earlier this week. “It’s been a long process qualifying for the team since our first qualifying event last March so it still hasn’t really set in, but I’m just relieved I made it happen.”
The men’s halfpipe event gets underway Tuesday with qualifiers, while finals take place Thursday Mountain Time. NBC Sports coverage of qualifiers starts at 9:30 p.m. local time. Finals coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.
When asked how he would define “success” during his inaugural Olympics, Foster said he just needs to stick to what got him there, but it would be nice to finish on the podium.
“All I can do is land my best runs and then it’s up to the judges, but leaving with a medal would be the ultimate success,” he said. “I’ve been a top five or top 10 rider in these events for a bit now. I hope to step my run up from the last event and knock on the door of the podium.”
Craig Wasserman, owner of the Drop Boardshop, has watched Foster grow over the years into the Olympian he is today. He previously shared a sentiment with the Planet that most around town can agree with.
"We are all so proud of Lucas. One of the things that stands out is the way he carries himself at this professional level, and how humble and grateful he is for his upbringing,” he said after Foster placed fifth at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain. “But the reason that I think Lucas does so well in all these competitions is because he loves it. He truly loves snowboarding. He truly loves and appreciates all the people around him, giving him support. You could say the ultimate goal is the Olympic gold medal, or you could also say the ultimate goal for Lucas is an awesome day out on the hill with his friends or his family, and his people here in Telluride.”
Foster isn’t the only local representing Telluride this year in Beijing, as boardercross athlete Hagen Kearney and freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy are also competing. Kearney is representing the U.S., while Kenworthy, who was born in Britain, was named to the Great Britain squad last month.
Kenworthy previously competed with the U.S. team during the Sochi and Pyeongchang Olympics in 2014 and 2018, respectively. He won a silver medal in slopestyle in 2014. Kenworthy has said this year’s Olympics will be his last.
Kearney is making his second Olympic appearance for America, after his first during the 2018 Pyeongchang games.
For the complete schedule of NBC’s Olympics coverage, visit nbcsports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.