After a full day on the slopes enjoying the fresh snow, an après ski is always appreciated. Telluride Arts District is offering an alternative to the traditional bar and café scene. Telluride Arts kicked off its new exhibition, “Après Ski,” on Thursday at the HQ Gallery, located at 220 W Colorado Avenue. The exhibit features Shannon Foley Henn and her most recent collection of acrylic paintings on canvas — portraits of rockstars in ski apparel.
“Shannon’s work was a perfect mesh of our music community and our ski community in Telluride,” Austin Halpern, Telluride Arts District program coordinator, told the Planet.
Halpern and Henn hung the exhibit together.
“It wasn’t just about color and composition, it’s about music, which was a third element. It’s a bright show so it’s nice to have a lot of color and energy in the gallery space,” Halpern said.
This body of art is a unique mélange of her work with musicians in the rock ’n’ roll industry and a tribute to her home in Winter Park. Henn’s art infuses pop art with ski motifs — David Bowie wearing ski goggles, or the Beatles crossing the street holding skis and a mountain backdrop.
“I look at a series of photos to create one piece. I listen to their music and observe their stage presence, and take a piece of something from here, a hand gesture there, an expression there,’ Henn told the Planet.
Pop culture has inspired Henn since she was young and began drawing portraits in high school. She later studied business at Boston College with a concentration in art. She returned to painting 20 years later when she moved to Winter Park.
“I wanted to incorporate where I was living with painting portraits,” Henn said. “I had a ski injury, and throughout the year, this vision of rockstars in ski goggles kept coming into my brain.”
In the beginning, Henn chose artists who she admired, starting with Jimi Hendrix and then Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and Amy Winehouse. Afterwards, people began commissioning their favorite artists. Henn estimates that 60-70 percent of the work at the Telluride Arts exhibit are commissions.
Throughout her life, Henn embraced a diverse range of experiences, including running a boutique hotel and organizing safaris. Her passion for pop culture and art inspired her to create a rock ’n’ roll cancer foundation called Love, Hope, Strength, which supports cancer resources in communities. They traveled with musicians and did bone marrow drives at concerts.
It was through the organization that Henn came to Telluride for the first time. They held an event at the Ride and Telluride Blues & Brews festivals.
“We found hundreds of matches for patients who need bone marrow transplants from Telluride alone,” Henn added
Through the foundation, Henn held “adventure concerts” at Everest’s Base Camp, Kilimanjaro, Machu Picchu and Mount Fuji. She also spent a year in Tanzania supporting a pediatric cancer center.
After working in East Africa, Henn moved to Winter Park in 2016. Her long-burning passion for pop art and her love for the mountains inspired the “Après Ski” collection, which she infuses with her quirky energy.
“This show is a perfect culmination of her life experiences, and really great for the Telluride community,” Halpern said.
The “Après Ski” exhibit opened during Art Walk on Thursday with music by Tyler Simmons, wine and small bites.
For Henn, it “felt like Christmas morning” to have an opening of her work in a place she loves.
“Just setting up and standing on that iconic Main Street and seeing my art in the window, it’s just unbelievable,” she said.
Henn is available for commissions through Telluride Arts District and looks forward to the creativity of the local community.
“I’m really excited to see who the community of Telluride chooses as their favorite artists. Telluride is such a music-driven town,” she said.
Everyone can feel a bit like a rockstar after a solid day on the slopes and a lively après ski, and Henn’s colorful portraits manifest that energy in a physical space.
The “Après Ski” exhibit runs through Jan. 30, 2023, and will be up for the regularly scheduled Art Walk the first Thursday in January.
The collection can be viewed at tellurideartsmarketplace.com under the “Art” tab.
