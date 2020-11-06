If you’ve lived in Telluride in the past decade, chances are that at some point you’ve encountered technical difficulties that sent you hurrying over to the congenial tech gurus at Digitiqe. The store, commonly known to locals by its former name, the Hub, closed its doors this week after nearly a decade in the space and over 15 years as a tech service in the Telluride area.
Owner Brian Werner, who moved to Paonia in 2018, cited a changing retail landscape, living in a different region, and current longtime employees moving on to new projects as reasons for deciding to close the business.
Werner had worked in information technology for years before opening the business, dreaming of opening a shop to offer tech services and products to the community.
“I wanted to create a ‘hub,’” he said. “Not just a cable store or a tech repair bench.”
One spring day in 2011 while working at the Steaming Bean, the coffee shop he co-owned with partner Meghann McCormick, he happened to be gazing out the window at the exact moment that a serendipitous “for rent” sign was placed in the window of the storefront across the street.
“I went and took a look at the space and it was perfect,” he recalled. “We opened our doors to the public Bluegrass week and it really took off. When I opened the storefront, I really didn’t know what to expect. It evolved and grew very organically.”
While the first few years were busy for Werner, and stressful at times, it was a labor of love as he and his team provided gadgets to shoppers and navigated tech woes for residents and visitors alike.
“I should tally up the number of Macbook chargers we sold,” he said. “In the thousands, for sure.”
The tech shop offered a wide array of services, always driven by a community-minded ethos, seeking to fill gaps in the services on offer in a rural, isolated part of Colorado. From iPhone photo classes to audio/visual assistance, setting up home offices, to the repair bench, Digitique was often a place where the tech-challenged would go to meet a tech-savvy Hub worker for clear-headed assistance.
“Baby photos saved!” exclaimed Werner. “That was a theme.” On several occasions in the earlier days of cloud storage, local moms would rush into the shop in distress, having lost their entire cache of photos — including baby photos — when they attempted to save all their photos to the cloud.
“There were cases where they’d hit that button, and everything disappeared,” Werner recalled. “More often than not, we would get those photos back. It was a great feeling to be able to help.”
While technology has advanced modern life in countless ways, often providing connection and convenience in ways previous generations could only dream of, it has also invaded nearly every arena of life, from the ceaseless need to charge numerous devices to the utter disaster that can strike. Y2K, anyone?
“Technology is ubiquitous, it’s invasive, it’s sacred, it’s private. It runs our lives, our homes, it starts your car, it runs your bank,” said Werner. “And it’s all good until it stops working. There’s no historical equivalent. It used to be that when the power went out, we would light a candle and it was pretty much all good — maybe some meat spoiled. Now we take it for granted until your life is brought to a standstill because something crashes.”
The ambience he created at Digitiqe over its 10 years in the space was one of carefully curated high-tech offerings but more importantly, a place where people could find efficient solutions to a wide variety of technology needs.
“It wasn’t the variety of headphones that got people coming back again and again,” said Mishky, a former employee. “There were so many facets to this business beyond an electronics store.”
Werner reflected on his Main Street run with gratitude.
“I have so much praise for my employees and all who have worked there. We had a really good crew,” he said. “I want to extend a huge thank you to the town, locals, visitors and second homeowners who supported the business over the years.”
