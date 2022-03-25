That gray wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado is a fact: Proposition 114 mandates their release onto the Western Slope no later than Dec. 31, 2023.
But when it comes to exactly how many wolves will be released — and where — no one can say. That is up to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), which is charged with the apex predator’s restoration and management in this state, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
To solicit comments from and engage with the public, CPW has hosted open houses around Colorado on the topic of wolf reintroduction and offered additional focus groups to residents of the Western Slope.
The wildlife service also created two groups, including a Stakeholder Advisory Group, to help inform its decision-making as the process continues (learn more and follow along at wolfengagementco.org).
Members of the public are invited to attend stakeholder get-togethers; a SAG meeting was held at the Ute Museum in Montrose last week, and additional meetings are scheduled for Grand Junction, Divide and Durango in the coming months. Matt Barnes, a range scientist and wildlife conservationist for the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative, is a member of the stakeholders group. Barnes has visited the ranch in northern Colorado where wolves recently attacked and killed cattle.
“We think there are eight wolves in North Park, though there are credible reports that there could be more,” he said. “As far as we know, it’s a single pack, a male and female who found their way here from (the Yellowstone pack in) Wyoming. Which is amazing, because wolves can be shot on sight in Wyoming.”
He described the pair’s likely journey. “Those wolves probably followed the Colorado Divide, down the Wind River Range through the Seminoe Mountains,” Barnes said. “If they kept to that path, right along the Red Desert, the first point that they would get to green, forested mountains full of elk would be just as they approached the mountains leading into North Park. They’ve passed an arid expanse where people were shooting at them, and now they’re back in the mountains, at the base of the Medicine Bow Mountains. It’s just the first place they came to in Colorado.”
It is not, Barnes emphasized, “a place where a reintroduction of wolves would happen in Colorado: wolves will be reintroduced in the western part of the state,” surrounded by “mountains and elk and public lands.”
It is likely, Barnes continued, that the reintroduced wolves will be released pretty much in the middle of the state. The law decrees that the release must take place “on the Western Slope, and at least 60 miles from the state line. The places that have been identified for their release previously — the Grand Mesa, the Flattops, and the San Juans — are all 60 miles from the state line,” Barnes noted. On the other hand, “There are a lot of big mountains in the middle of the state” where officials can find a release site.
It’s a matter of economics: the wolf-location project is a huge, expensive undertaking, which state officials hope will be a success.
“On a practical level, they don’t want the first animals released in Colorado to leave Colorado,” Barnes said. “You hope the first, second and maybe third generations all stay here. The surrounding states are watching all this carefully; they are concerned. It’s probably in everybody’s best interest that a few years go by before that first wolf shows up in northern New Mexico, or Utah” from this state.
And for those who do live in the San Juans, “especially if you’re talking about San Miguel County and the surrounding areas, it’s probably unlikely that you’ll see wolves there until at least 2024, and quite possibly significantly longer, depending on where they get released,” Barnes added. “It’s pretty amazing that they made it to North Park. But there’s just no reason to think that they would just magically show up in” — for example — “Norwood, of all places,” he continued. “Though eventually, they will.”
What might we be doing right now to prepare, Barnes was asked, while waiting for wolves to be released in western Colorado? “Right now, the best thing is probably to find unbiased, legitimate information” about living with wolves, he replied. “There’s information out there, but you have to sort through a bunch of nonsense to find it, especially if you’re not an expert on this. A hunter might imagine that the best, most objective information on living with wolves would come from a hunting publication” (not so, he said). “And, to be fair, some environmental organizations offer information that’s a little over-the-top on the pro-wolf side.”
For those who would like to learn more, Barnes recommended started by visiting CSU’s Center for Human Carnivore Existence and downloading the free publication, “People and Predator Series: Colorado Wolves.” “This is the most comprehensive science review,” he said.
There is a model for wolf reintroduction right up the road, he added. “If you go to Montana, people have been living with wolves for 25 years,” Barnes said. “People still hike with their dogs in the forest. People still ranch; there’s very little evidence of wolves or grizzly bears putting a ranch out of business. People still shoot elk. In fact, there are more elk than ever before. Montana’s elk-hunting revenues have gone up. It’s not that wolves don’t have any impact on the landscape. But their impacts are much less” than what we might imagine.
