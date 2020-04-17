The use of e-cigarettes, often referred to as “Juuling” or “vaping,” caught many parents, school districts and health professionals off guard in early 2018. Use of these devices, initially promoted as a smoking cessation tool for adults, exploded among youth in 2018, and with little knowledge about the risks of using these devices or the contents of the pods, many communities struggled with an effective response. Some schools installed “vapor detectors” in bathrooms, others beefed up their monitoring of bathrooms and some struggled to find the right balance between punishment and education to help students experimenting with these devices. In 2019, news reports of deaths associated with these products briefly dominated the news amid reports of tainted vape pods. The Centers for Disease Control reported in late 2019, 2,506 lung injury cases that required hospitalization and 54 deaths linked to vaping.
Locally, the Healthy Kids Colorado 2017 survey, administered to Telluride middle and high school students, showed that 42.4 percent of Telluride high school students reported using an e-cigarette within the past 30 days of taking the survey. Dr. Diana Koelliker, medical director of emergency and trauma services at the Telluride Regional Medical Center, said, “As anxiety increases in these unprecedented times, reliance on devices to ease stress, like vape pens, may make a bad situation worse for some of our young adults.”
The COVID-19 virus, a respiratory illness that primarily targets the cells of the lungs and respiratory system, puts youth who vape, smoke tobacco or inhale cannabis at greater risk. Public health experts warn that the use of these substances and devices is problematic for several reasons. Cigarettes are known to increase inflammation in the airways, and it is suspected that e-cigarettes have a similar impact, possibly increasing the risk for complications if a youth contracts the virus. Many users of cigarettes and e-cigarettes develop increased coughing, which increases the risk of spreading the virus if they are infected. E-cigarettes are much more likely to be socially shared among adolescents than traditional cigarettes increasing the likelihood of spreading the virus on the device itself.
“The sharing of devices and the coughing that can lead to increased spread are certainly concerns,” Koelliker said. “As with any respiratory illness, people who inhale toxins into their lungs tend to have worse effects when they get sick. COVID-19 is having some devastating effects on lung tissue, even in the young and healthy patient population, and smoking of any kind can exacerbate that effect.”
Paul Reich, Tri-County Health Network behavioral health program manager, has been involved with the ongoing e-cigarette education locally. He explained that the school district has been diligent in educating students about vaping, adding that seemingly fewer students are using e-cigarette products. College-aged youth use is higher, though, Reich said. He commended the Town of Telluride for its work in creating a Tobacco 21 ordinance raising the age requirement to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21. Tri-County Health Network will continue its educational outreach.
In April, the Massachusetts Attorney General and Massachusetts General Hospital issued a specific warning about e-cigarette use. The advisory warned that smoking or vaping could increase the chances that a person will be infected by COVID-19 and need hospitalization and advanced life support to survive, and are more likely to develop a severe case of the virus than those with no smoking history.
“You touch the cartridge. You put it next to your face. You are spreading whatever is in your hand into your body. At the same time, many of my patients who smoke or vape have increased coughing or expectorating. And that’s a recipe for increased spread,” said Dr. Jonathan Winickoff, director of pediatric research at the Massachusetts General Hospital Tobacco Research and Treatment Center, according to a news release.
Despite physical distancing and the stay-at-home orders, there are online resources available to youth to help them quit smoking or using e-cigarettes. The National Jewish Hospital created a vaping and tobacco cessation program, “My Life, My Quit,” specifically targeting the estimated 5 million teens across the United States that are vaping and using tobacco. For more information, visit mylifemyquit.com. Through the program, teens work with a coach who listens and understands their unique needs, provides personalized support and helps them build a quit plan to become free from nicotine.
The Truth Initiative, America’s largest nonprofit public health organization focused on tobacco, also has free online resources developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. For more information, visit truthinitiative.org.
“Quitting during this pandemic could not only save your life, but by preventing the need for treatment in a hospital, you might also save someone else’s life,” Winickoff said.
The San Miguel Communities that Care has more information about vaping on its website at telluridectc.com, as well as links to vaping cessation resources. For more information or to join other community members working to reduce youth substance use, contact Tri-County Health Network at 970-708-7096.
