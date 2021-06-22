Established in 2008 as a branch of the Colorado Department of Education, BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) grants provide annual funding for the construction of new schools, as well as general construction and renovation of existing school facility systems and structures. Funded by the Colorado State Land Board, Colorado Lottery, marijuana excise tax and local matching dollars, last month 41 out of 42 project applications across the state — including projects in the West End RE-2 School District (WESD) in Montrose County and the Ridgway R-2 School District (RSD) — were recommended for BEST grants.
“This is a very competitive grant program and applications that have demonstrated need and well-planned solutions rank higher on the prioritized list,” explained Meg Donaldson, regional program director for Capital Construction, the group that reviews and scores each grant application.
Selected from fewer applications than is typical, this year’s list of recommended projects, with a total request and matching contribution of nearly $623 million dollars, will now move on to the State Board of Education for final approval later this month.
WESD is a finalist to receive over $35 million to build a new pre-K-12 school, one of the highest amounts recommended for approval in the state. The district must contribute $2.4 million, for a project total of $37.6 million, to build a 75,000-square-foot new building on the current high school property in Nucla.
The district has already committed $1 million out of fund balance and has acquired $450,000 in program-related interest loans. With the support of a $1 million bond passing in November, the district is within reach of the requisite $2.45 million contribution.
“There are 11 projects that are dependent on a successful bond election this year, as well as several who have passed bonds in previous years for these projects,” Donaldson explained. “Most major projects require community support to provide their match.”
If a district is not able to provide their match after a November election, she added, the project does not move forward.
WESD Superintendent Clint Wytulka recalled that the district was awarded a BEST grant in 2013, but voters didn’t support a $9 million bond election.
“We’re hopeful that the bond will pass as this year’s match is a fraction of what we went to the voters for the last time we were awarded,” he said. “It’s an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide our students and community with a beautiful, state-of-the-art building for all to enjoy.”
With the Nucla grade school abandoned in 2004, the district currently operates a pre-K-6 campus in Naturita and a middle/high school campus in Nucla.
Donaldson said the majority of projects awarded through BEST go toward roof and boiler replacements, HVAC upgrades, and security improvements, with new building construction representing a small portion of the projects funded by BEST.
“A little more than a third of the 41 awarded projects would be considered major renovations, additions or school replacements,” she noted.
Moving froward, WESD officials plan to establish a building committee and schedule public forums for community input. They hope to secure matching funds by launching a campaign urging voters to pass a bond question in November.
RSD is also a finalist to receive a $7.6 million BEST grant for a major renovation of the Ridgway Elementary School building, which was built in 1972. Highest priority improvements include reconfiguring a secure entryway to the building, adding a new roof, replacing siding, improving the existing courtyard, construction of an addition to the preschool, creating flexible learning spaces, asbestos abatement and configuring a new bus drop-off space. Smaller upgrades to the Ridgway Secondary School also covered in the grant request include auditorium improvements and installation of a new roof.
RSD officials claim that a $12 million bond measure on the upcoming November ballot will not require a tax rate increase but will still provide requisite matching funds for a renovation project total of $17.7 million. Because RSD has an outstanding bond issue that expires in 2023, which funded the secondary school and gym, the existing tax rate does not need to be increased. RSD has also set aside funds to help make the final bond payments on the outstanding debt.
RSD Superintendent Susan Lacy points out that the district hasn’t gone to the voters for bond since 2008, when it needed to build the secondary gym.
“There’s no tax increase for the voters and they leverage their tax dollars by almost 2-to-1 with the $7.7 million BEST grant,” she said.
Once the district finalizes the ballot question and receives community survey results, RSD officials will also develop a marketing campaign urging voters to pass the bond. If the bond passes, Lacy hopes the design process will be completed by next spring, enabling renovations to begin.
“These are very challenging times for school districts to fund both their facility and operational needs due to low state funding for public education,” Lacy said. “The success of our local school district depends on the stewardship of our local community.”
