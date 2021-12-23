The Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, has offered more savings on health insurance— and more opportunities to enroll than ever — over this past year during the pandemic, and a record number of Americans responded by signing up for plans.
“What a great day it is to really see how the programs are working as they are intended” the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told the New York Times, which reported on the surge in enrollment this week.
“We kept our doors open for nearly eight months, implemented new financial help rules” thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, “and enrolled more residents in coverage than any previous year of the Exchange’s operation” over this past year, Kevin Patterson, the CEO of Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s exchange, pointed out in a holiday letter earlier this week to stakeholders.
But Patterson’s point wasn’t self-congratulation: it was action. “There is still time for Coloradans to get 2022 coverage,” he went on. “Our doors stay open through January 15 for anyone who needs to get covered.”
There is no time like the present to shop for insurance: As the Times’ story pointed out, the enhanced subsidies that made coverage more affordable for many “are scheduled to expire at the end of 2022. Democrats in Congress hope to extend them through 2025 as part of their large social spending and climate bill, but that legislation is currently stalled in the Senate.”
“We still have lots of enrollment help available, and plenty of savings. If you couldn’t afford insurance in 2021, it’s not too late, and you can still get those savings for 2022,” Connect for Health’s spokesman Monica Caballeros said. “Health insurance is more important than ever right now: We are not post-pandemic.” Though the exchange has reopened over the past couple of years as virus rates surged, there’s no way to know “what the federal and state pandemic responses will look like for 2022,” she pointed out. “So my advice is to get enrolled now.”
One way to do that is by visiting the state’s exchange at connectforhealthco.com, and following the prompts.
“You can do the whole thing online, over the phone, or leverage the expertise of a health-insurance navigator or broker to help you,” Caballeros said. “They can honestly take the whole thing off your hands. Enrollment assistance is free of charge.”
Locally, assistance is available — either in-person or via Zoom — through Tri-County Health Network, which works in San Miguel, Ouray, Montrose and Delta counties. There’s an extra provider offering plans for 2022: Rocky Mountain Health Care, in addition to Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, offering additional choices and potential savings. “A considerable advantage of purchasing insurance from Connect for Health is that it’s the only place where you can qualify for financial subsidies on monthly premiums and tax credits based on your income level,” TCH’s website points out. “Extra savings may also apply in the form of cost-share reductions for deductibles and copayments, so please be sure to ask a health-coverage guide about these opportunities.”
“Navigators will absolutely be available to help you sign up,” TCH’s Telluride Office Manager Cori Graves said. “Phone us at 970-708-7096 for an appointment.”
Or, sign up online: TCH is offering a virtual enrollment event on Jan. 7, from noon to 5 p.m., or make an individual appointment at tchnetwork.org/programs/assistance-request. Visit tchnetwork.org to see a complete list of TCH’s events, classes and programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.