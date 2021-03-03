In conjunction with the Telluride Science Research Center, the Daily Planet will be publishing profiles of various workshop organizers and scientists over the next couple of weeks, discussing what they’ve been working on and the role Telluride Science has played in their career. The first few profiles will focus on scientists working on COVID-related projects.
Olexandr Isayev is a computational chemist at Carnegie Mellon University. Instead of toiling away in the lab with smelly liquids and explosions, most of his work consists of running computer simulations.
“We use machine learning, artificial intelligence, and algorithms and combine them with some of the methods of computational chemistry to accelerate finding new molecules,” Isayev explained.
So when COVID-19 hit, Isayev and his team were well equipped to work from home.
“Since we're a computational lab, we've been blessed. We can actually work from home,” Isayev stated. “ We have an advantage that as soon as there is reliable internet, you have a computer, and you have coffee, you basically can work.”
This made Isayev and his team well positioned to pivot some of their work to COVID-related projects.
“We thought, ‘Can we as computational chemists make a difference? Can we help somewhere?’” Isayev recounted.
As Isayev explained, while vaccine research will be impactful, the rapid identification of possible anti-COVID agents was a more efficient way for his team to help given that many of the drug molecules of interest are already approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). Isayev and his team used computational modeling and algorithms of artificial intelligence to predict how these various FDA-approved drugs would interact with the virus. They then published a library of diverse drug molecules that may be used to help target and combat COVID-19.
“If there are favorable interactions, your molecule would inhibit corresponding viral proteins and might disrupt the functioning of the virus,” Isayev said.
Isayev’s lab also participated in a global competition devoted to identifying anti-COVID agents, sponsored by the European Union government and leading pharmaceutical companies.
“The EU organized this essentially open competition where academic institutions, commercial companies, anyone could come register for this challenge, and then pick several relevant protein targets and computationally screen molecules,” Isayev explained.
Much of that work is still in progress.
“The experimental work is slower, much slower than computational,” Isayev said. “They're now in the experimental part where actual chemists synthesize new compounds or buy commercially available compounds to test them, and hopefully we'll soon get the results.”
Isayev saw the competition as an opportunity to develop and refine his lab’s computational methods so that future research will be more efficient.
“We used this challenge and the situation to streamline our methods and make them faster,” Isayev explained. “It actually makes a big difference to speed up the work, faster simulation makes them more accurate.”
Although Isayev’s 2020 workshop on Machine Learning and Informatics for Chemistry and Materials was cancelled due to the pandemic, he plans to reconvene his group in Telluride in September 2021. Isayev has attended Telluride Science workshops in the past as both a grad student and recently as a workshop organizer and emphasized how beneficial the workshops have been both to him and the general STEM communities.
“Telluride Science, Mark, Cindy, Sara and all people on staff do an amazing job,” Isayev said. “All the workshops are very high quality, I wish our country would support several centers like that.”
Above all, Isayev appreciates the seclusion Telluride provides, and is looking forward to returning, whenever that may be.
“I like that it’s isolated,” Isayev said. “This remoteness and the spectacular mountains, it gives you a different perspective, a kind of peace of mind and the space to think broadly on various aspects of sciences.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.