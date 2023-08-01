Colorado Snowsports Museum to honor Hilaree Nelson

Seattle-based Alpine Ascents International guide Michael Horst accomplished something of mountaineering’s impossible when, in mid-May 2011, he summited both Mount Everest and nearby Lhotse in under 21 hours — becoming the first person to ever bag two 8,000-meter peaks within a day’s time.
Slightly more than a year later, but during the same calendar month, Seattle-born Hilaree Nelson of Telluride became the first female to also conquer earth’s highest and fourth-highest mountains inside 24 hours.
Already a legend in the sport for nailing that double — on a bum ankle, no less — Nelson returned to Nepal in September 2018 and, with longtime partner Jim Morrison, recorded the first ski descent of Lhotse by negotiating some 7,000 vertical feet.
Which, incredibly, wasn’t outside her realm of possibility; she’d descended 26,864-foot Cho Oyu, the world’s sixth-highest mountain, on skis — sans supplemental oxygen (she and Morrison had attempted Lhotse without it, but reconsidered late in their ascent and thus began their historic descent artificially, but wisely equipped) — back in September ’05.
And it certainly was well within her limits of fear; roughly a year before carving down the Dream Line, she and Morrison had climbed — and then skied down — Papsura, India’s Peak of Evil and, hardly a month later, did likewise in the States with Denali, Alaska’s Tall One.
Standing beyond tall as one of the greatest skier/mountaineer talents for more than 20 years, with a well-documented professional track record packed with expeditions and firsts around the world, plus Centennial State residency, it seemed a foregone conclusion Nelson would end up enshrined in the Colorado Snowsports Museum & Hall of Fame.
And though coming far too soon — an avalanche on the south face of Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak, claimed her on September 26, 2022, not three months before her 50th birthday — her induction is set to occur on Sunday, August 27, in Vail.
“Every class of inductees is different and this year we celebrate individuals who have dedicated their lives to educating, inspiring, and preserving snow sports in Colorado. This class truly represents what the Colorado Snowsports Museum is all about,” executive director Jennifer Mason said in a statement posted to the CSM/HOF website. “We’re proud of the Class of 2023; each person represents a unique area of Colorado and illustrates the fact that Colorado as a whole leads the way in snow sports.”
Part of an honored five-member group representing Telluride, Crested Butte, Aspen, Copper Mountain, Boulder, Vail and Colorado at large, Nelson — who effectively found her professional calling by winning the 1996 European Women’s Extreme Skiing championship in Chamonix, France, not long after graduating from Colorado College — will be inducted in the Athlete and Inspiration categories, as she used her influence to address issues such as climate change and to empower young girls and women.
“She subconsciously and consciously opened doors and changed the rules of equity and access for the next generation,” a brief Nelson bio, following Mason’s aforementioned statement, declared.
Hall of Fame candidates are nominated under the established criteria of Athlete, Sport Builder, Inspiration or Pioneer categories, with the Nomination Committee evaluating and confirming nominees to move on to the final ballot.
The 140-member Hall of Fame Voting Panel is composed of current HOF members —i n all, more than 200 athletes, coaches, patrons and supporters have been inducted since 1977 — plus key industry representatives, snow-sport resorts, and the Hall of Fame’s board of directors.
Taking place almost exactly three months after the 70th anniversary of the Hillary/Norgay maiden ascent of Everest, the open-air ceremony at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., with gates opening at 3.
With all proceeds supporting the Colorado Snowsports Museum — the state’s official such institution and a nonprofit organization — tickets, beginning at $50 for adults, can be purchased online via the link at www.snowsportsmuseum.org.
