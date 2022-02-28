You may have recently heard from your neighbors talking about the ongoing solar co-op hosted by the Town of Mountain Village and San Miguel County. Your neighbor may also have shared with you that the no-obligation Uncompahgre Solar Co-op membership allows residents and businesses in San Miguel County to go solar together and therefore leverage their group buying power. What your neighbor probably could not have provided more insight into are the different solar and energy efficiency financing mechanisms for homes and businesses, including agricultural buildings in Colorado.
Fortunately, there is an upcoming virtual event Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom to explain Colorado’s first green bank, the Colorado Clean Energy Fund (CCEF) and Colorado’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program, according to a news release.
This virtual event will give you more tools to assess different financing options for installing solar as well as weatherization and energy efficiency retrofits for your home or business. This includes agricultural commercial buildings like those used for refrigeration, processing or calving.
This one-hour presentation will discuss how C-PACE and CCEF financing works, present case studies, and show you how you can get started. CCEF will also be discussing a residential financing opportunity for Uncompahgre Solar Co-op members. C-PACE enables owners of eligible commercial and industrial buildings to finance up to 100 percent of energy efficiency, renewable energy and water conservation eligible improvements. Financing is provided by private capital providers at competitive rates with repayment terms up to 25 years. Part of CCEF’s mission is to help finance smaller C-PACE projects as well as projects that are historically harder to underwrite (rural, agricultural, etc.) in an ongoing effort to expand the C-PACE program’s outreach to all of Colorado’s communities and stakeholders. There will be an orchard owner, Steve Ela of Ela Family Farms, from Delta County to share information about their experience with the C-PACE process.
Ellen Ross, program manager from Solar Energy International, will be moderating the event and Sarah Solomon, Colorado program associate of Solar United Neighbors will be available to answer questions about the solar co-op. EcoAction Partners will provide additional energy efficiency rebate information for the county.
Please join us from the comfort of your home the evening of Wednesday by registering at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1hzaEPEBQ2mVPaWDFJm4EQ.
Can’t make it? Don’t worry, this event will be recorded and shared with registrants.
Questions, concerns? Please contact Ellen Ross at 918-557-2506 or ellen@solarenergy.org for more information about this event.
Please contact Sarah Solomon at ssolomon@solarunitedneighbors.org for information regarding the Uncompahgre Solar Co-op.
