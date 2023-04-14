District 1 San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper announced her resignation on Friday and said she is moving on to work on more affordable housing projects at the state level.
Cooper told the Daily Planet she is looking forward to continuing her work around affordable housing projects as the director for a new department at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT).
At OEDIT, Cooper will be the director of Innovative Funding for Housing Programs.
“We are a tight-knit team at the county, and anytime anyone leaves it is with a mixture of sadness and opportunity, but overwhelmingly, the response to this has been just one of support for me to move forward and be able to really focus on what is a passion of mine,” Cooper said during a phone interview on April 14.
Cooper shared a news release that said, “With a mix of sadness and excitement I am announcing that I will be stepping down as a County Commissioner May 8.”
Her move follows the recent announcement in March by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to focus on housing solutions statewide with a new land use bill introduced in the Senate to impact the housing crisis. The bill, if passed, would mandate minimum standards for housing in rural resort towns and includes changes such as allowing housing near transit corridors.
“Governor Polis has declared the creation of more affordable housing across the state a primary goal of his second term and I am eager to join my new colleagues at OEDIT to continue to focus on affordable housing and secure innovative solutions to accomplish the goals of the Governor,” Cooper wrote in her news release.
Cooper told the Daily Planet her colleagues in San Miguel County are looking forward to the projects she will work on at OEDIT.
“They have seen me working really hard and not only advocating for housing for our staff but for the workforce in our community in general,” Cooper said. “They have also expressed along with me the frustration from a handful of people who are opposed to our affordable housing projects.”
Cooper was elected to the county commission in 2016 and is part way through her second term, and with term limits, she would have been ineligible to run for a third term. She also served one term on the Telluride Town Council.
“After a little over 10 years as an elected official in Telluride and San Miguel County, my work serving my community has been deeply rewarding. I am most proud of our work preserving the Valley Floor and developing affordable housing, most recently the Sunnyside project and the acquisition of Diamond Ridge to create a much needed affordable neighborhood for those who live and work in the Telluride region,” Cooper shared in the news release. “Yet, often as a county commissioner it is the daily decisions made with the intent of improving the quality of life for residents and our surrounding environment that leave the most lasting legacy.”
A new commissioner will be appointed to fill the vacancy, and Cooper said the county will make a statement soon about the replacement process.
Cooper studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, majoring in communications, and had planned to explore a career in investment banking before landing in Telluride one winter to ski, she said.
“I came to be a ski bum and stayed for the community,” Cooper said. “I fell in love with the community. It was a smaller community back then. We all knew each other and it just felt great to be warmly embraced by a bunch of like-minded people and to become part of a community to set down roots.”
But, for the first several years that she lived in Telluride, her family had some questions.
“Probably for the first five to 10 years my parents would ask me when I was going to move on and get a real job in a real community,” Cooper said. “They just gave up and stopped asking. But I can safely say, they have fully recognized I have a deep passion for giving back to my community and they are very proud of that. They are proud and supportive.”
Cooper said she is “immensely proud” of her colleagues in San Miguel County, as well.
“After rebuilding the leadership team at the county, transitioning into a new goal oriented budgeting process and successfully managing our way through an unprecedented pandemic, my six-plus years at the county feels double that and I am immensely proud of the work we accomplished as a team. I am confident that I am leaving the county in strong hands to manage the challenges and opportunities ahead,” she said.
