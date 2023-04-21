APRIL 10
Seller:Laura, Stanley and Stelios Podaras
Buyer: Kelly and Morris Capouya
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-2, Mountain Village
Price: $83,000
APRIL 11
Seller: Josh and Mary Jane Wolke
Buyer:DS Altamira Trust
Property: Sunset Circle (vacant), Telluride
Price: $810,000
Seller: Election Trust UD
Buyer:Seely Family Trust
Property: 237 Benchmark Drive No. C, Mountain Village
Price: $230,000
APRIL 12
Seller: Bruce Carbonari
Buyer: Spring Street Centre Inc
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 206-10, Mountain Village
Price: $145,000
Seller: Jose and Sylvia Carreras
Buyer:3A Mountain Holdings LLC
Property: 650 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit A, Mountain Village
Price: $1.25 million
APRIL 13
Seller: Dario and Denise Benun
Buyer: Frost Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 315-7, Mountain Village
Price: $89,000
Seller: Donohue Trust
Buyer: Lost Dog Pizza Limited Liability Company
Property: 35 Pilot Knob No. 201, Telluride
Price: $609,000
APRIL 17
Seller: PLK West LLC
Buyer: Gilliland Homes & Land LLC
Property: 27 Trails Edge, Mountain Village
Price: $12.5 million
Seller: Mogel Partners
Buyer: Underdawg LLC
Property: 101 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $4.95 million
Seller: AMMV Investments LLC
Buyer: TELDEL LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 211-7, Mountain Village
Price: $62,500
APRIL 18
Seller: Jeanne and Russ McDonald
Buyer: Patricia Frost and Peter Jones
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 505-10, Mountain Village
Price: $124,000
APRIL 19
Seller: 213 Basque Blvd Trust
Buyer: Sylvester Family Living Trust
Property: 213 Basque Blvd., Telluride
Price: $3.522 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.