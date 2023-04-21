APRIL 10 

Seller:Laura, Stanley and Stelios Podaras   

Buyer: Kelly and Morris Capouya  

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-2, Mountain Village 

Price: $83,000 

 

APRIL 11 

Seller: Josh and Mary Jane Wolke 

Buyer:DS Altamira Trust 

Property: Sunset Circle (vacant), Telluride 

Price: $810,000 

 

Seller: Election Trust UD 

Buyer:Seely Family Trust 

Property: 237 Benchmark Drive No. C, Mountain Village 

Price: $230,000 

 

APRIL 12 

Seller: Bruce Carbonari 

Buyer: Spring Street Centre Inc 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 206-10, Mountain Village 

Price: $145,000  

 

Seller: Jose and Sylvia Carreras 

Buyer:3A Mountain Holdings LLC 

Property: 650 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit A, Mountain Village 

Price: $1.25 million 

 

APRIL 13 

Seller: Dario and Denise Benun  

Buyer: Frost Trust 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 315-7, Mountain Village 

Price: $89,000 

 

Seller: Donohue Trust  

Buyer: Lost Dog Pizza Limited Liability Company 

Property: 35 Pilot Knob No. 201, Telluride 

Price: $609,000 

 

APRIL 17 

Seller: PLK West LLC 

Buyer: Gilliland Homes & Land LLC 

Property: 27 Trails Edge, Mountain Village 

Price: $12.5 million 

 

Seller: Mogel Partners  

Buyer: Underdawg LLC  

Property: 101 West Colorado Ave., Telluride 

Price: $4.95 million 

 

Seller: AMMV Investments LLC 

Buyer: TELDEL LLC 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 211-7, Mountain Village 

Price: $62,500  

 

APRIL 18 

Seller: Jeanne and Russ McDonald  

Buyer: Patricia Frost and Peter Jones 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 505-10, Mountain Village 

Price: $124,000 

 

APRIL 19 

Seller: 213 Basque Blvd Trust 

Buyer: Sylvester Family Living Trust 

Property: 213 Basque Blvd., Telluride 

Price: $3.522 million 

 

 

  