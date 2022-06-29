Apparently, Republican State Rep. Lauren Boebert, who won the Congressional District 3 primary Tuesday, is on a holy crusade to bring righteousness and God’s love into the “dark place” that is godless Telluride.
Boebert shared her armchair evangelist message during a church sermon Sunday to a group of worshippers. Speaking about campaigning within the district, which is an overwhelming sea of red, she said there are “some places that aren’t as welcoming” and alluded to Telluride, one of the bluest spots on the Western Slope.
“Sometimes it’s hard to not say the wrong thing. Sometimes we get into places, and we want to speak ill of where we’re going. Some places aren’t as welcoming. They aren’t as friendly,” she said, her voice increasing in intensity. “We’ll just throw one out there. I don’t want to name names of great cities in our district, but sounds like ‘Elluride,’ starts with a ‘T’ and sometimes when we’re going there it’s like, but do we really want to go there? Do we really need to be there? We’re able to hold one another accountable about the words that we are speaking. Are we speaking death and defeat into one of the communities that I represent? Because that’s not what I want. I want to speak life and prosperity and flourishment and fulfillment and blessings on these cities. I want to go into those dark places and be a light and reveal the love of God in those places.”
The audience chuckled at Boebert’s Telluride reference. One Old West origin of the name “Telluride” proposes that the journey into the San Juan Mountains was so difficult that people used to warn those making the trek with a simple message, “To hell you ride.” Boebert supposedly still feels that way.
In the same speech Sunday, she also lamented the separation of church and state.
“The church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church. That is not how our Founding Fathers intended it,” she said. “I’m tired of this separation of church and state junk that’s not in the Constitution. It was in a stinking letter, and it means nothing like what they say it does.”
In case a refresher is needed, the First Amendment of the Constitution reads in part that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” As the Washington Post reported in further clarifying the sentence, though there is no line including “separation of church and state,” that’s how it has long been interpreted.
The Post also noted that the “stinking letter” that Boebert spoke of is allegedly a reference to an 1802 communication sent from Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury Baptist Association.
“I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should ‘make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,’ thus building a wall of separation between Church and State,” Jefferson wrote about the First Amendment.
An ardent Second Amendment supporter, Boebert has regularly used her personal decision to open carry a pistol on her hip as a main platform point, though she wasn’t visibly carrying in church on Sunday, according to the widely shared video.
Boebert “trounced” Senator Don Coram, of Montrose, according to the Associated Press. Boebert insisted Coram, a moderate, rancher and hemp farmer, wasn’t conservative enough for the district or for Washington; Coram said Boebert is too extreme for the traditionally conservatively centrist district. The incumbent Boebert received 64 percent of votes Tuesday, compared to Coram’s 36 percent, according to results as of press time Wednesday afternoon.
“And I hope this is a big, huge message to any RINOs (Republican in Name Only) who try this in the future. You can try to get Democrats to influence our election. It ain't gonna work,” she told the crowd Tuesday at a watch party in Grand Junction, as reported by Colorado Public Radio. She was referencing an effort by Democrats who changed their affiliation to “unaffiliated” so they could participate in the Republican primary.
Her pistol made an appearance Tuesday night.
