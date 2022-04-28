Telluride's Historic Architecture Review Committee (HARC) approved the Transfer Warehouse design proposed by project architects Olson-Kundig April 20. HARC members and representatives from Telluride Arts District, which owns the Transfer Warehouse, were present at the HARC meeting.
"We were hopeful the design would pass and had both the recommendation from the state historical foundation and town historic preservation staff," said Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones.
After some discussion, the design was approved with a 5-1 vote, with the agreement that the new design follow six proposed conditions. Commission member Kiernan Lannon was the lone dissenting vote, citing the current roof design, which doesn’t cover the entire space.
In the coming months, revisions to the design will be reviewed Jonna Wensel, Telluride’s director of historic preservation, who will make sure they are compliant with the conditions of approval. If they are, Wensel will then issue a certificate of appropriateness, which is essentially a permit from HARC. Only after Telluride Arts has received the permit from HARC can they proceed with a building permit, Wensel explained.
The six proposed conditions include revisions like steps Telluride Arts must take if the PUD amendment pertaining to the roof is reversed, replacement windows shall be in-kind to match the original form and material, and a revised lighting and fixture plan for rooftop deck lighting.
Telluride Arts and Olson Kundig worked together to maintain the integrity and history of the building. The historic shell will remain and be fully stabilized.
"Our design approach embraces the historic character, spirit of openness and community focus of the existing building. We want to respect and celebrate elements of the warehouse that people love, interweaving past present to position the venue for a long and active future," said Tom Kundig, owner and design principal for Olson Kundig, in a statement.
At the April 20 meeting, images of the Transfer Warehouse from the early 1900s were shown. Although the photographs were taken over a century ago and clearly aged, the building itself looks much like it does today. The locals in the photograph would have no trouble recognizing the building if they were to walk along Pacific Avenue today, even though much of the surrounding buildings have changed.
"Our engineering firm is Silman, which is renowned for preserving very sensitive historic structures like cathedrals, schools and libraries, and has actually stabilized a historic sandstone building and dug a basement underneath," Jones added.
Inside the warehouse, the new design includes the construction of a new roof with a rooftop deck and elevator overrun, a new basement, reconstruction of a west wall, and the reopening and replacement of windows and door openings. The 70-foot roof would cover two-thirds of the area. The space would also have a large glass door that can be raised to connect the open-air courtyard with the enclosed space.
With the design approved, Telluride Arts can now focus on their fundraiser efforts for the project. The capital campaign is called "Forever Telluride," which embodies the mission to preserve and restore the Transfer Warehouse.
Telluride Arts currently needs to raise $12 million and/or have the funds committed by Oct. 27, 2022. Since the campaign began, they have raised around $3 million.
"Even though this is a very tight timeline to raise the funds, we want to stay on track with our deadlines with the town, so we keep the numerous approvals and the process towards the completion of the vision airtight," Jones said.
In addition to revising the six proposed conditions and fundraising Jones explained the next steps include finalizing the engineering details and working with a team of local advisors to get the warehouse to construction as quickly as possible in order to meet town deadlines.
"There are a few naysayers trying to poke holes wherever they can, so we want to prevent any opportunity for them to find vulnerabilities, and we have had a very strong show of community support to move forward with this project as envisioned," Jones said.
To learn more about the Transfer Warehouse or to donate to the campaign, visit telluridearts.org/warehouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.