Telluride Elks members gathered in the Elks Lodge Friday night for the annual appreciation dinner and community awards. Attendees were served beef wellington and twice-baked potatoes, as giant taxidermy elk heads mounted on the wall watched over them. The purpose of the event was to present the Elk of the Year, Officer of the Year and the Citizen of the Year awards. Mary Wodehouse won the Elk of the Year award, while Officer of the Year was Suzy Day. The Citizen of the Year award was presented to representatives from the Telluride Regional Medical Center (TRMC).
"The mission of the Elks is 'to inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity.' We believe both Mary and Suzy's dedication to making the lodge better exemplify the spirit of brotherly love; both toward lodge members and their fellow man outside of the lodge," said Cindy Wyszynski, Elks Club district leader and Colorado Elks Association vice president.
The honorees were chosen by Past Exalted Ruler Bill Langford. Typically, the Citizen of the Year is awarded to an individual; however, Langford explained it was impossible to pick just one person from the medical center. The Elks Club felt TRMC’s amazing response to the pandemic was a group effort and therefore decided to present two certificates to the center.
"Telluride Elks Lodge chose the Telluride Regional Medical Center to be the Citizen of the Year for their outstanding commitment and resilience in maintaining the health of our community during the pandemic," according to the award announcement.
Kate Wadley, TRMC’s executive director of philanthropy and donations, and Dr. Sharon Grundy accepted the award on behalf of the med center.
"It's been a strange two years. From someone who was intimately involved in all the craziness that has happened, the Elks have been such a partner as we moved through all the adjustments and changes. … The Elks were there for us," Grundy in her acceptance speech.
During the height of the pandemic, the Elks Club opened up its basement floor so TRMC could use it for "patients that needed it," Langford said.
He added that while Telluride is small, TRMC has done a great job and has taken care of the whole town during the pandemic.
During National Nurses Week, May 6-12, Wyszynski will present certificates to TRMC directors Dr. Christine Mahoney and Dr. Diana Koelliker, who were both also named as representatives.
Prior to the dinner, TRMC was the only recipient notified of the award. Organizers had to discreetly assure that Wodehouse and Day were in attendance Friday evening. Wodehouse, the Citizen of the Year, was completely shocked and surprised when Langford announced her name. Wodehouse has lived and worked in Telluride for over 30 years and has been a member of the Elks Club for the past 12 years.
"For as long as Mary has been an Elk, she has rallied for making Telluride Elks Lodge an inviting place for members and visitors alike. She spends hours every year beautifying both the outside and inside of the space," according to the award announcement.
Wodehouse has been an active part of the community and has served on multiple boards, including acting as Telluride School Board president. Thanks to Wodehouse, the plants encasing the Elks Lodge are healthy, beautiful and vibrant, as she is the one who cares for and attends to the flowers.
"The Elks have my back, always. I mean everything from snow plowing my driveway at the last minute. These guys are there. They show up. And I appreciate you guys so much," Wodehouse said Friday night.
Day, the Officer of the Year, has been a member of the Elks for four years and served as the Esteemed Lecturing Knight for 2021-22. According to her bio, over the past year Day helped initiate new members and personally interviewed most of the applicants. She frequently volunteers with Elks fundraisers and beautification projects.
Outside of the Elks Club, Day is a ski instructor for the Telluride Adaptative Sports Program (TASP), the local nonprofit organization that provides individuals with disabilities with educational and recreational opportunities.
"She is a major asset to our lodge and approaches every project with a smile and a willingness to learn more," the award announcement explained. "Telluride Elks Lodge is honored to present Suzy Day with the Officer of the Year award."
