While the wintery weather has given way to sunshine, the Telluride Ecology Commission is thinking ahead to next year in discussing possibly recommending a deicer mandate to Town Council.
The commission talked about snowmelt during its Wednesday afternoon meeting, but no official or formal recommendation to council was agreed or voted upon during the agenda item.
Instead, several aspects of a potential mandate were proposed, including which environmentally friendly snowmelt products to require and how to enforce compliance.
“That’s always the question,” commission chair Kiersten Talbert said regarding enforcement. “During the winter, certain stretches of Columbia are one of my big gripes because some people do not shovel snow all winter. I don’t ever see any tickets there. You would assume if they were being ticketed repeatedly for not shoveling snow they would eventually shovel snow or have someone come shovel snow, but they don’t, so year after year there are certain areas of town that don’t shovel snow. It’s already not being enforced, and it is a public health issue.”
Commission member Kathy Green explained she personally uses magnesium chloride hexahydrate, but has heard that calcium magnesium acetate is also a good snowmelt alternative.
Todd Brown, a former council member who also served as ecology commission liaison, explained both are better than most sodium-filled deicers.
“Either are acceptable. Neither are toxic to wildlife or dogs, so both are OK,” he said. “I’ve got a salt detector that I walk around with all the time that has four legs and pees on people’s bushes. Every time she walks on salt she avoids it like crazy, so it’s easy to tell when they’re not using pet-safe stuff.”
Mandating what products are sold and used in town would make it easier for businesses and organizations the sell or use more snowmelt products as well.
“I’m part of an HOA. I see people using snowmelt, but I don’t really feel like I can say anything because it’s not a requirement, so if it is mandated by law then it’s really easy for an HOA to say we have to use these other products. That’s what I’d like to see, just from my own personal perspective,” commission member Jenny Russell said.
In 2020, Aspen City Council agreed to transition from sand to a chemical deicer after an 18- year run, commission member Kristen Rosenbaum explained. Aspen officials go with a product called Ice Slicer from the Desert Mountain Corporation.
“Ice Slicer granular ice melt is a homogenous (not blended) product containing naturally occurring minerals, such as Complex Chlorides (magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium chloride), Sulfur, Iron, Iodine, Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Phosphorous and 50-plus trace minerals,” according to the company website, desertmtncorp.com.
Commission members agreed that they would not name any specific products in a recommendation or mandate to avoid the perception that they and the town were endorsing specific deicers over others.
If the ecology commission made a recommendation to council, there would be a work session and two public readings, Mayor DeLanie Young explained, so it’s better to start the conversation earlier rather than later. This isn’t necessarily the first time town officials have discussed and considered a snowmelt product mandate. In 2013 educational and outreach materials, the town explained that chemicals from deicer products can easily end up in the river via melting snow and have negative impacts.
“Increased salination and increased levels of chlorides can have a devastating impact on the quality of a river's water and on the ecosystems it supports. The San Miguel River, already subjected to vast and debilitating quantities of heavy metals from previous mining activities, requires diligent stewardship to ensure its health is never again taken for granted,” according to the 2013 memo. “The Valley Floor will be impacted. The hydrology-rich Pearl Property has a stake in the river's health. And of course, the entire town has both an economic and aesthetic investment in ensuring that the river is protected and cared for to the greatest degree possible.”
All commission members agreed to research more snowmelt chemical compounds and their benefits before agreeing on specific language for a mandate recommendation.
Commission member Kathy Green shared a conversation she had earlier in the day with former member Mark Dollard, who previously advocated for more environmentally friendly deicers.
“This morning, on my way to my art class, I happened to bump into Mark Dollard, who used to be on this board and started us down the ice-melt path,” she said. “I told him, ‘Mark, this afternoon we’re meeting about it and we’re talking about putting something together and heading it off to Town Council in time.’ He was very excited. He said, ‘I knew when we started this 10 years ago it would take a long time. I’m glad to hear you’re still working on it.’ It warmed my heart to see the person who really pushed us forward on this and tell him that we were working on it again.”
