Telluride Town Council was unanimous in agreeing that the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic are far from over and brainstormed ways to support residents impacted by illness, loss of revenue or both, particularly when it comes to housing. In a Tuesday morning work session, council directed staff to seed its housing relief fund with money from its capital fund, a portion of the town budget that is largely funded by Real Estate Transfer Tax (RETT) collections. With collections significantly over projections due to a hot real estate market, council was of a mind to continue providing rent and mortgage relief to struggling workers.
Council first discussed rent relief for those living in town-owned properties — Shandoka, Virginia Placer, The Boarding House and the tiny homes, as well as the Tower House property, which the town acquired late in 2018. Council will duplicate the rental relief option it offered those tenants in April and May, with households in need choosing deferral of all of January rent, all of February rent, or half of each month. The town’s housing director, Melanie Wasserman said offering the program once again will be welcome news.
“There’s still a lot of people not working at full capacity,” she said.
Despite the ski area being open, many employed in food service and other service sector jobs have been impacted. And, Wasserman noted, if an employee potentially exposed to the coronavirus has to quarantine, the loss of two weeks of work can be devastating.
“At least a dozen households I know of have had to quarantine,” she said. “That’s two weeks loss of income.”
The town collects approximately $200,000 per month in rent from all its properties, though, Wasserman explained, a dozen units are Section 8 units meaning, “money comes from the state no matter what.” The balance of rent collected from the remaining units is $185,000.
Following its rent relief program in the pandemic’s early months and its associated Housing Relief Fund, (administered by Tri-County Health) the town was reimbursed through the CARES Act. Town manager Ross Herzog told council there was the financial means to continue each of the programs.
“We have the funds in capital,” Herzog said.
Telluride Foundation executive director, Paul Major, said most of the applications its relief fund receives — the Good Neighbor Fund — are for help with housing.
“Fifteen to 20 every week are for housing needs,” he said.
Council member Geneva Shaunette applauded the continuation of the relief efforts.
“This will improve the lives of our workforce,” she said.
Council directed staff to transfer $50,000 from the capital fund into the housing relief fund.
Council also discussed at length a request for financial assistance from the Telluride Regional Medical Center, a request that came via an email to Mayor Pro Tem, Todd Brown. Brown said that in the email med center officials were seeking $100,000 for operational costs in the Depot building, which has been established as a temporary facility for respiratory patients. Council was again supportive of offering support, but requested more detailed information regarding costs.
Even as abundant RETT collections are being put toward assisting the pandemic’s hardest hit in the community, that same robust real estate market has served to displace countless workers who can’t compete with higher-income renters, or who have lost housing outright. Amy Levek heads up the Trust for Community Housing (TCH), a nonprofit that works with businesses, government and private individuals to find creative housing solutions. TCH, she told council, is seeing more and more renters living together.
“More and more people are couch surfing, which results in crowded conditions,” Levek said. “That’s not good for Covid.”
Resident Dan Enright submitted written public comment with an idea to help alleviate the housing crunch for some, if only temporarily.
“We are here to propose that the Town Park Campground be temporarily turned into a rental space for privately owned RV's available to qualified applicants,” Enright wrote. “It is clear than turning Telluride into a commuter town will have an effect on the community, disenfranchising locals from participation in the arts, politics, and Telluride's nonprofit organizations. But it is also a problem for our local businesses.”
He went on to cite a 2019 TCH study that showed “that nearly half of Telluride businesses had someone turn down a job due to lack of affordable housing and 59 percent of employers labeled workforce housing as a critical or serious problem.”
He further suggested “partnering with people who already own their own camper or RV by allowing them to stay on town owned land for a single season is a start. These renters would still need to meet employment qualifications through the housing authority. Regulations could be put in place to require renters to manage upkeep of the property along with snow removal. Recent social media postings from RV owners looking for a place to put their camper show that there is a demand for this service.”
Attendant issues such as shower and bathroom facilities, dump needs and other considerations were topics for further discussion council said needed to taken up with the Telluride Parks & Recreation board and parks and rec staff, but the idea was not dismissed outright.
At the meeting’s outset, Mayor DeLanie Young reminded those in attendance to remain aware of another prominent community need, that of mental health care. The death of longtime local Stacey Plunkett sent shock waves through town late last week, a loss felt by many in the community.
“We as a community lost a friend this past week,” Young said. “Mental health issues are related to Covid. Stacey touched a lot of people’s lives. That one has hit the community hard.”
