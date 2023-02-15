In a Tuesday morning work session, Telluride Town Council opened talks on how the so-called 20% solution — a voter-approved set-aside of some town revenues dedicated to acquisition and maintenance of open space — could potentially be allocated now that the Valley Floor will be paid off as of the end of the month. You read that right. The Valley Floor’s $50 million debt has been retired.
Ballot measure F, approved by voters in 1994, put the community’s priorities front and center by drawing 20% from a number of town’s revenue streams for open space. The sums have not been insignificant.
“From the general fund it's 20% of sales and use tax motor vehicle tax, property tax and business licenses and building licenses,” explained Telluride’s finance director, Kailey Ranta. “And then from the capital fund 20% of the real estate transfer tax. So over the past five years since 2018, the total revenues coming into the open space fund were about $2.8 million and then 2019, ’20 and ’21 were higher due to higher real estate transfer tax revenue. We're projecting budgeting it to be back down to closer to $3 million for 2023.”
The discussion, which town staff and council anticipate will continue in future, additional work sessions, focused how and if the money could be reallocated.
“I think what we want to talk about at the end of this discussion around general philosophy, knowing that open space will continue to be incredibly high priority for this community, and this council, no doubt,” said Town Manager Scott Robson as he opened up the work session. “But (also) where our priorities lie in regards to other funding needs, and whether concepts like retaining a specific percentage for open space, and moving additional dollars into a general fund would be a direction you'd like to go … are there specific percentages towards other needs, alternatively, that you would like to identify.”
As a result of recent robust real estate transfer tax (RETT) collections, the open space fund grew fat. Town officials decided to use the ample funds to pay off the bond for the Valley Floor sooner than later.
“We felt like balance was there given a few years of really strong RETT and sales tax but particularly RETT where we felt like it was the prudent move to get this paid off as soon as possible at this point and begin kind of thinking about the future,” Robson said. “I think we want to continue to stress that given our track record of tracking expenditures, both from a maintenance standpoint, capital improvement and staffing, we have a really solid sense of what it takes to maintain it at current levels. Of course, we'd like to see maintenance efforts continue to grow, capital improvements continue to grow, and not leave ourselves too short. But again, we are generally without a big acquisition out there in front of us. We’re in a position now where we will be building up a balance relatively quickly over time here, just collecting more than we have needs to spend right now.”
Town project manager, Lance McDonald explained to council what current expenditures look like for open space needs. Stewardship expenses include staffing, trail maintenance, winter grooming, open space maintenance and weed management. Open space also pays into the US Forest Service ambassador program. River restoration projects, bridges, and other capital expenditures are augmented by grants and partnership agreements, he said. It is now on the town’s Open Space Commission, to take a look at what’s coming down the pipeline.
“The Open Space Commission is going to be looking at this at the next meeting as well and look at the next 10 years and confirm the projects that we think are out there and identify any potential new ones,” McDonald said. “The one that's kind of a wildcard or unknown is, as Scott mentioned, the land acquisitions. So you want to be able to be able to take advantage of those situations.”
Open Space Commission chair, Angela Dye, said her board would have a work plan for the new year before council by next month. Expenditures, she said, would be similar to those in 2022.
“Our next meeting we're going to focus on some more broader visioning,” Dye said. “Mostly what we have been doing for the last 10 plus years or so is addressing the real important needs that studies restoration planning. And we focused on having grants and developing partnerships. But we do see some real needs coming up. We want to be able to convey those to you in a realistic way. And make sure that you don't forget about the valley floor and conservation and Bear Creek and the obligations that the public has set forth as very important priorities. We're not facing major restoration but we are contemplating the next steps toward that. So we want to make sure that we're realistic about how to accomplish those at this time.”
Council was in general agreement that talks of reallocation of the open space funds would be a worthy endeavor. The board was also in favor of keeping an allocation for open space. What that percentage of the 20% that could be, is slated for discussion at the March 6 open space commission meeting, Dye said.
Council member Jessie Rae Arguelles said she was unwilling to attach a number to what percentage might be allocated to open space until the commission meets next month. Arguelles serves as the council liaison to that board.
“Because we've had been paying off the Valley Floor we've run like a really tight ship,” Arguelles said. “There's a lot of things on the backburner that we want to do that we haven't even monetized yet because the goal was to pay off the Valley Floor. So I really need to go back to open space to have a detailed projection for a few years before any decisions are made … because there's projects that are going to be in the queue.”
Council member, Meehan Fee, heaped praise on open space commission members for their budgetary prowess.
“Thank you so much to the open space commission for all of your hard work,” Fee said. “You have run super lean budgets. And the fact that we're here at this point paying this off is I think something that none of us, when we embarked upon the Valley Floor acquisition, ever thought was going to be possible this soon. So thank you for stewarding us all the way through to this point. It's amazing.”
