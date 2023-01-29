SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 2
BIKE WRECK: Deputies assisted Norwood emergency medical personnel with an individual who’d suffered a head injury in the course of a bike wreck.
ONE-LANE WONDER: A motorist unable to maintain a single lane was contacted and arrested on numerous traffic charges.
JAN. 5
PARK IT: An erratic driver was contacted and, after a sobriety check, was cited for poor driving behavior.
AVALANCHE: A natural slide off East Ballard was investigated and it was determined to not have any human involvement.
JAN. 7
LARGE AND IN CHARGE: An oversized vehicle was reportedly traveling without required pilot vehicles. Deputies determined they were actually on-hand and performing as expected.
JAN. 8
SPEEDERS BAD: Tickets good.
JAN. 9
NEXT STOP, JAIL: A Norwood man was arrested on numerous charges including driving without a driver’s license, eluding a police officers, obstructing a police officer, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs.
RED FLAG: An erratic driver was arrested at the top of Norwood Hill for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, open container, resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer and failure to maintain a single lane.
JAN. 10
DONE SHOPPING: An abandoned vehicle at M&M Mercantile was red-tagged for towing.
DOMESTIC: A female was arrested for domestic violence and assault charges.
JAN. 13
BUSTED: A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two individuals for drug dealing.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JAN. 13
ESCORT WITH A BADGE: Two individuals were trespassed from a local business.
JAN. 14
WHO’S DOGGIE?: A stray dog went unclaimed and was taken to the pound.
KEEP IT DOWN: A loud argument was quelled and the vocalists went their separate ways. Just like that Steve Perry song.
JAN. 15
WHEN IT SNOWS: Cops get busy helping stuck motorists. Two incidents on this day.
THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: When neighbors had issues with volume.
DON’T LET THE DOOR: Hit you on the way out. Officers escorted a drunk person from a local business who was then charged with a no-alcohol probation order violation.
JAN. 16
FEELING THE POWER: An electric utility vehicle was taken for a joyride and crashed into a snowbank causing damage to a sign. The offenders were contacted and the incident will be handled civilly.
ICING ON THE CAKE: Slick roads led to unplanned travel.
JAN. 18
REDDI, OR NOT: Following a report every drunk driver report (REDDI) said driver was contacted and deemed sober.
JAN. 19
THIS TIME, REDDI: Following another REDDI report with same driver, the subject was, in fact, intoxicated this time, and arrested for DUI.
JAN. 20
MUSTA BEEN COLLEGE WEEK: An intoxicated person was escorted from a business. Then officers assisted emergency medical personnel with another intoxicated person.
JAN. 21
YOU CAN BANK ON IT: The inebriated guy who passed out in a snowbank was assisted by officers and given a courtesy ride home.
BETTER THINGS TO ARGUE ABOUT: But, no. Parking. Let’s get upset over parking. Not homelessness, war, inequality, wage disparity, human rights violations or poverty. Parking. Privileged much? Y’all make me wanna holler.
JAN. 23
86’ED: Beat it. Forever. Your presence is not wanted. G’bye.
MOVE ALONG: A person sleeping a car was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. So then he had a warm place to sleep.
JAN. 25
TOO MUCH: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an overly intoxicated person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.