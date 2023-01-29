SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

JAN. 2

BIKE WRECK: Deputies assisted Norwood emergency medical personnel with an individual who’d suffered a head injury in the course of a bike wreck.

ONE-LANE WONDER: A motorist unable to maintain a single lane was contacted and arrested on numerous traffic charges.

JAN. 5

PARK IT: An erratic driver was contacted and, after a sobriety check, was cited for poor driving behavior.

AVALANCHE: A natural slide off East Ballard was investigated and it was determined to not have any human involvement.

JAN. 7

LARGE AND IN CHARGE: An oversized vehicle was reportedly traveling without required pilot vehicles. Deputies determined they were actually on-hand and performing as expected.

JAN. 8

SPEEDERS BAD: Tickets good.

JAN. 9

NEXT STOP, JAIL: A Norwood man was arrested on numerous charges including driving without a driver’s license, eluding a police officers, obstructing a police officer, unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs. 

RED FLAG: An erratic driver was arrested at the top of Norwood Hill for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, open container, resisting arrest, obstruction of a police officer and failure to maintain a single lane.

JAN. 10

DONE SHOPPING: An abandoned vehicle at M&M Mercantile was red-tagged for towing.

DOMESTIC: A female was arrested for domestic violence and assault charges.

JAN. 13

BUSTED: A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of two individuals for drug dealing.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

JAN. 13

ESCORT WITH A BADGE: Two individuals were trespassed from a local business.

JAN. 14

WHO’S DOGGIE?: A stray dog went unclaimed and was taken to the pound.

KEEP IT DOWN: A loud argument was quelled and the vocalists went their separate ways. Just like that Steve Perry song.

JAN. 15

WHEN IT SNOWS: Cops get busy helping stuck motorists. Two incidents on this day.

THE DAY THE MUSIC DIED: When neighbors had issues with volume.

DON’T LET THE DOOR: Hit you on the way out. Officers escorted a drunk person from a local business who was then charged with a no-alcohol probation order violation.

JAN. 16

FEELING THE POWER: An electric utility vehicle was taken for a joyride and crashed into a snowbank causing damage to a sign. The offenders were contacted and the incident will be handled civilly.

ICING ON THE CAKE: Slick roads led to unplanned travel.

JAN. 18

REDDI, OR NOT: Following a report every drunk driver report (REDDI) said driver was contacted and deemed sober.

JAN. 19

THIS TIME, REDDI: Following another REDDI report with same driver, the subject was, in fact, intoxicated this time, and arrested for DUI.

JAN. 20

MUSTA BEEN COLLEGE WEEK: An intoxicated person was escorted from a business. Then officers assisted emergency medical personnel with another intoxicated person.

JAN. 21

YOU CAN BANK ON IT: The inebriated guy who passed out in a snowbank was assisted by officers and given a courtesy ride home.

BETTER THINGS TO ARGUE ABOUT: But, no. Parking. Let’s get upset over parking. Not homelessness, war, inequality, wage disparity, human rights violations or poverty. Parking. Privileged much? Y’all make me wanna holler.

JAN. 23

86’ED: Beat it. Forever. Your presence is not wanted. G’bye.

MOVE ALONG: A person sleeping a car was found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant. So then he had a warm place to sleep.

JAN. 25

TOO MUCH: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an overly intoxicated person.