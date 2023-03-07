Montrose Regional Airport expansion on track

Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ), a non-towered airport with two runways, served over 460,000 passengers in 2022, an increase of 20 percent from 2021. Plans for a terminal expansion project started six years ago, when Montrose County and airport officials produced an Airport Master Plan with extensive public input. Now MTJ is entering the final phases of a $37 million terminal expansion and remodel project estimated to be completed in early fall of this year.
Construction crews broke ground on the expansion in December 2021 with plans to nearly double the size of the terminal from 40,000 square feet to 75,000 square feet. Once completed, there will be six passenger gates on the ground level with two additional passenger gates on a new concourse level.
“We continually work to provide better service for our customers,” said Lloyd D. Arnold, who has served as director of MTJ for the past 16 years.
Arnold reported that while supply chain issues have causd challenges, the project is operating ahead of schedule and within budget.
The expansion includes two new passenger loading bridges on the concourse level, along with larger, improved baggage handling areas. Other improvements include a bar venue, two restaurants and additional electronic charging stations.
“Our new bar area will feature seating with electronic charging stations, and we have new electronic charging stations throughout the airport,” explained Arnold. “Shelter Distilling will operate the bar, Horse Fly Brewing will operate two concession areas, and Coffee Trader will operate one concession area, all assigned through a public request for proposal selection process.”
In February, American Airlines began offering skycap, curbside check-in on the south end of the terminal. With a new north lot now open for long-term parking, 610 new parking spaces have already been paved. With an additional 320 parking spaces to be constructed this spring, the project will yield approximately 1,300 parking spaces in total.
“We’re also currently working towards a signalized intersection,” Arnold added. “And the road in front of the terminal is being reconstructed.”
While the new expansion includes four additional ticket counters, the MTJ terminal expansion doesn’t immediately affect the number of flights or carriers, according to Matt Skinner, CEO of Colorado Flights Alliance (CFA) for the past 10 years.
“The expansion is primarily targeted to handle the current demand, with a little room for growth,” he said. “With the airport operating 177 percent over its optimal level, the expansion will materially improve the customer experience and help the airlines run smoother operations by allowing for better management of current schedules and enabling right-sized capacity to give more flexibility in getting planes in and out.”
CFA will consider adding service in a measured and strategic way according to demand, market, local need, local desire and other factors, Skinner added.
“It’s not the expanded terminal that dictates demand, but it will allow us the opportunity to strategically add one or two more carriers as time moves forward,” he explained. “We had one other carrier confirmed prior to COVID to provide flights to the West Coast from MTJ that is still on hold and in discussions again for possible service.”
This summer’s flight schedule is nearly identical to last summer for both schedule and capacity at MTJ and Telluride Regional Airport (TEX). MTJ will be served daily by United, American and Southwest, while TEX will be served daily by Denver Air, which engages in interline (booking and bags) relationships with United and American.
“The United Chicago flight to MTJ will run daily through the end of September again this year, and the American Dallas flight to MTJ will also have two large/mainline jets flying daily,” Skinner reported. “Prior to COVID, the Chicago flight was just about to go year-round daily, so we continue to work back to that.”
TEX, which accounts for roughly 10-15 percent of air passengers visiting Telluride, will offer both Denver and Phoenix daily flights this summer.
“Denver Air, like the rest of the airline industry, is still struggling for pilots, and once they have availability, we hope to put that second daily DEN to TEX flight into operation,” Skinner noted.
Where Grand Junction and Durango have historically been business-based airports, MTJ and TEX rely more on leisure travel, which has been far quicker to recover from the pandemic.
“The addition of Southwest bumped up capacity at MTJ, while both GJT and DRO are still 10-15 percent down in air traffic from 2019,” Skinner said.
Telluride Tourism Board Executive Director Kiera Skinner reported that Telluride summer lodging metrics are on par with last year, with total occupancy pacing just 1 percent ahead of 2022.
“We’re thrilled about the airport expansion and look at it as an improved guest service experience for our visitors rather than an opportunity to add more tourism,” she said.
For more information about MTJ and TEX, visit flymontrose.com or tellurideairport.com.
