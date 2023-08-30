We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support of KOTO’s summer fundraising season. From Duck Race to Guest DJ Day, you showed up so darn hard for your community radio station. Thank you to the many businesses that provided prizes for the KOTO Duck Race. We know you get tapped all the time and your generosity means the world to us.
Guest DJ Day on Aug. 18th was a true reflection of the best vibes in our community. A special thanks to the following folks who took time out of their day to make KOTO shine:
Good Guys in Gov’t: Mike Bordogna, Scott Robson & Paul Wisor
The Affirmations Hour: Mandy Miller & Christopher Beaver
Positively Poetry: Joanna Spindler, Art Goodtimes & Peter Waldor
The Color Crew: Lollie, Red & Ella
Generation Re-vibe: Grady & Simon
The SBGroovy Hour: Gumby, Jake, Courtney, Pat, Marcus & Grant
60s Babies: Todd, Honga, Jenny & Pancho
Good Notations: Telluride Chamber Music featuring Danny, Claire, Travis and Doc Homer
Shout out to Box Canyon Bicycles and MD Famous Artist for their collaboration on the KOTO Cruiser as a donation incentive. It’s people like Sue, Travis and MD who keep that funky Telluride spirit alive. And Saw It Again Threads brought the heat with his groovy Purple House on Pine mushroom hats. They were a hit!
Thanks to these combined efforts, the lights will stay on at KOTO and staff and DJs will continue offering the first-rate news, freeform music and iconic events you’ve loved since 1975.
Join us Friday, Sept. 1 as we close out summer fundraising at the RIDE Lounge from 6-8 p.m. The super group Supa Def will bring the party. We know you’ll bring the good vibes, Telluride. You always do.
KOTO Staff
