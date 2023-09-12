Dear Editor,
A recent Letter to the Editor (“Our Government Should Do Better than This,”) misstated central facts about the Meadowlark at Mountain Village development currently under construction in the Meadows. Contrary to the letter’s assertions, Meadowlark will be a real benefit to our community, providing desperately needed housing at a subsidy that is reasonable for our taxpayers.
The housing crisis we face exists at all levels. We lack sufficient housing for seasonal workers, for doctors with families and for everyone in between. We need more dormitories, more rental apartments and more homes for purchase. Our Community Housing Initiative recognizes that no one project will meet all these needs, and so the town is working on several projects, including adding 35 units to the existing 220 at Village Court Apartments and an exciting early-stage project in Ilium.
The Meadowlark project is specifically focused on creating 29 homes for essential workers and their families to purchase. We are seeing clear evidence that it will do exactly that. Since we announced pricing last month, 10 Town of Mountain Village staff members have applied to purchase. Four essential organizations, such as the Telluride Fire Protection District and the Telluride School District, have reserved eight units total for their staff. And an additional 14 essential employees, including firefighters and teachers, are in the pre-qualification phase. In other words, it is likely that every one of the 29 units will be sold to a local who is providing a critical service to our town.
It goes without saying that building workforce housing is a challenge due to sky-high construction costs. But Meadowlark’s cost to taxpayers, with a subsidy of $210,000 per unit (an estimated total of $4.4 million, not $8 million as stated in the letter), is reasonable. By way of comparison, peer resort communities have been subsidizing similar projects in the range of $250,000-$350,000 per unit, not including land donations, and in some cases far above this range.
The letter inaccurately states that previous Mountain Village councils opted not to develop this property because it was “too steep.” The reality is that the Meadowlark parcel has been identified for future development of deed-restricted housing as far back as the early 1990s when Mountain Village was still a planned unit development.
The Meadowlark development has been an extraordinarily transparent process, with 16 public meetings held over the past two years. Yes, there have been some twists and turns along the way. Construction costs escalated, as they have everywhere. But through shared contributions from the developer, the construction company and the town, we have kept the taxpayer subsidy reasonable while setting a price that many of our essential workers and organizations are able to afford.
We are proud of this project, as we are about Mountain Village’s commitment to address our housing crisis. Currently Mountain Village provides 538 deed-restricted and affordable units, housing over 75% of our full-time residents. Meadowlark, the VCA expansion, Ilium and other projects will only add to this total.
Martinique Prohaska, Mayor
Scott Pearson Mayor Pro Tem
Town of Mountain Village
