Dear Editor,
We would like to thank the Town of Telluride and Telluride Green Grants for providing funding that allowed us to replace four old windows in our 1985-built condominium. We were especially pleased that the process included a representative from San Miguel Power Association coming out and testing our home to find out which windows were inefficient. The new windows will help us to save as much as 1500 kilowatt hours a year, leading to hundreds of dollars of savings. EcoAction Partners’ program is an outstanding opportunity for local residents to make their houses more green. Our sincere thanks to EcoAction Partners and the Town of Telluride for allowing us to be part of such an innovative program.
Sincerely,
Dan and Nicki Bergstrom Noel
Telluride
