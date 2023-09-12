Dear Editor,
On Tuesday, while having breakfast at the counter in The Butcher & The Baker, I
suddenly fainted and fell to the floor.
I’d like to thank all the people who came to my aid, unfortunately, I was out of it
so I don’t know your names but I do know that you were there!
From our waitress, the wait staff, a gentleman, who identified himself as a
neurosurgeon and directed the staff, the EMTs and of course the entire staff at the
med center that had the task of patching me up...a huge thank you!
I’m very grateful that you were there! Bless you all.
Jackie Froberg
