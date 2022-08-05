The Telluride Racquet Club at The Peaks is now open, offering extensive programming on four new clay tennis courts and two new pickleball courts. With a new pro shop and five staff members leading the charge, the club enjoyed a soft opening June 20 followed by a well-attended grand opening July 2.
Eric Fey, Telski’s new director of racquet sports, has been traveling to Telluride each September for the past seven years to help lead a destination platform tennis camp in Mountain Village. Certified to teach tennis, pickleball and paddle tennis, he moved to Telluride last summer to assist with the tennis program, teaching up to 10 hours a day, which is where he met local tennis enthusiast Mike Theile and resident Tim Cass, who both encouraged Fey to explore improving the existing program. Cass, who retired from the United States Tennis Association, had his team design a professional rendering of a potential new facility that Fey presented to Telski ownership.
“(Telski co-owner) Chad Horning and I had been talking since last August right up until I signed my contract in February to define a vision for this new facility to turn this place around,” Fey explained. “We signed the contractors, we built the facilities, and people are coming.”
Breaking ground April 10, crews customized four red, synthetic CaliClay tennis courts by recycling the existing asphalt courts, laying turf over them and placing 30,000 pounds of clay on each court. Crews also installed a drainage system to achieve net zero water usage.
Fey said the new clay courts were not only budget-friendly, but they’re an advantage at an altitude of 9,500 feet.
“The tennis ball flies up here, traveling nine-and-a-half feet further at this altitude,” he explained. “I was going to do anything I could to slow the game down and make it more like sea level.”
To fully embrace the courts’ spectacular location, crews cut down fencing to open up views.
“Instead of nine-foot fencing, we cut them down to four feet on a lot of the sides,” Fey said. “We came up with a new logo, we painted, set up custom wind screens, laid turf, put out new benches and water coolers. I wanted all the country club amenities, along with access for everybody.”
Crews renovated a shack by the driving range into a new pro shop and office, where staff offer stringing and grip services, and high-altitude tennis and pickleballs, racquets and other merchandise for purchase and demo.
Fey designed and launched a full program that includes round-robins, intro and cardio clinics, and junior and adult programming for different skill levels. Every program is co-ed with an emphasis on being “fun and social.”
“Our flagship 9:30-11 a.m. clinic is our most popular and sells out every day,” Fey added.
Pickleball programming is also available on two new courts with two additional courts scheduled to be built in the near future. A simple, social game, pickleball has a shorter court and is played with a whiffle ball and smaller, rectangular paddle. A “talent-equalizer,” pickleball is usually played as doubles, and because it isn’t clay court friendly, it’s played on separate, smaller asphalt courts with the same dimensions as platform tennis courts but with different lines.
“Anybody can play pickleball,” Fey said. “It’s the easiest of all the racquet sports to learn. Our guarantee with the intro to pickle clinic is that you’re ready for the round robin in an hour.”
Fey says participation in the new racquets program has been “explosive.”
“We’re a semi-private club with public access,” he said. “Telski members make up about a third of our participants because membership is included in their dues. The public makes up a third, and Peaks guests make up a third.”
Where last year the tennis operation saw 30-40 players on a given day, this summer the racquet club sees between 150-200 people during a normal day. Monthly memberships have been a hot sell at $150, which is comparatively affordable and another reason why people are coming up to the racquet club en masse, Fey said.
“We charge $50 an hour for an open court. So if you plan on playing three times, you might as well get a monthly membership and you won’t be limited in the number of times you can play,” he explained.
To accommodate the larger program, Fey hired four additional staff members: head professional Logan Weber, assistant professionals Nate Azbug and Dylan Cass, and staff professional Hayden Cass.
“Every day there’s one person in the shop and the other four are on-court from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. straight,” he said. “I feel lucky to have highly specialized tennis players in town who already had accommodations.”
The Telluride Racquet Club at The Peaks is open through October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Court reservations are required and can be made by calling 970-708-5087 or online at racquetclub@telski.com.