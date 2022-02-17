The menu at The View restaurant, located inside Mountain Village’s Mountain Lodge, may be one of the most unique in the area, thanks to new executive chef Perse Vordokas and sous chef Isaiah Davis-Toledo.
With an upscale Mediterranean and Latin-influenced menu, the 60-seat restaurant is a good spot to enjoy a communal meal. The recent announcement of Vordokas and Davis-Toledo’s latest roles also included news about the new culinary offerings. Both bring a long list of experience and a variety of flavors to The View, including backgrounds of crafting Latin-American and French Canadian dishes
“I’ve tried most of the menu at this point and the new food is delicious,” said Sam Barnes, the Mountain Lodge’s director of sales. “There is a familiarity to many dishes, but the spices and herbs they pair together create unique new flavors that keep you going back for another bite and make you want to try the rest of the menu items.
“One of the most unique new dishes we are serving is the Bison Tartare. The chef sources Colorado Bison, serves it on Blue Grouse Bread and pairs it with a leek-ash aioli, which adds a nice complexity to the dish but still makes it familiar for someone who likes a classic tartare. Another guest favorite is the Warm Caesar Brussel Sprout Salad. Chef Perse and Isaiah got together and found two items that people love, brussels sprouts & Caesar dressing, and paired them together to create a unique flavor profile.”
Barnes added that the current menu only adds to the Mountain Lodge experience, which pairs fine dining and outdoor fun.
“Both chefs have very different backgrounds and want to bring in the flavors that they grew up by introducing them to this town and filling that void to make Telluride the ultimate dining destination for tourists and locals alike,” he said. “The elevated menu and new experience of The View is an added benefit for guests who are staying at Mountain Lodge. Having a popular and creative dining destination at the Lodge gives visitors another reason to book with us when considering the lodging options in Telluride.”
Vordokas brings years of culinary experience to her new role. Born American, brought up Greek and immersed in the Latin-American culture of Miami, she started her career meddling between the front-of-house management and back-of-house culinary positions until realizing she was more drawn to cooking. Since then, she’s worked alongside award-winning chefs in learning to cook and becoming a leader in a predominantly male-driven industry.
The View shared that Vordokas, “lives to create dishes people can share around a table and feel connected to by pulling inspiration from her travels, the city she grew up in, and the people she surrounds herself with.”
As the restaurant’s executive chef, she wants to introduce guests to the flavors she grew up with by incorporating local ingredients and vendors and uplifting those often marginalized in this industry. Her goal is to give her team a platform to learn, grow, and be heard in and out of the kitchen.
"Our new prix fixe dinner menu features local vendors such as Tomboy Butcher, Blue Grouse Bread, Viki’s Fresh Food Movement and Steaming Bean Coffee — allowing us to satiate vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike,” she said.
Chance Van Cleef II, the lodge’s director of food and beverage, echoed that sentiment.
"The authentic and approachable cuisine; yet sophisticated, is guided by our pursuit to use and curate the best our locale has to offer," he added.
As the new sous chef, Davis-Toledo believes that fresh ingredients should be the core of any menu and that dining experiences should be authentic and enjoyable. He said he is excited to bring this unique approach to The View restaurant. Born and raised in Amherst, Massachusetts, Davis-Toledo discovered his culinary passion through a diverse family upbringing. French Canadian, African American and Puerto Rican flavors from his roots manifest in both his professional culinary style and his home kitchen. He completed his formal training at the Culinary Institute of America, which led him to positions on Nantucket Island and the Four Seasons Boston before Telluride.
Other than the additions to the dinner menu, The View also recently started offering Sunday brunch, Barnes explained, which features another one-of-a-kind menu.
“At night in The View you will find a more elevated and refined menu, but our weekly Sunday brunch just launched and features bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritz,” he said. “On the brunch menu you will find dishes that are a little brighter, lighter and hone in on the chef’s upbringing and hometown flavors. For example the tomatillo shakshuka, which is traditionally a red tomato harissa sauce, has been reinvented with tomatillos and topped with pickled red onions and feta, a nice marriage of Mediterranean and Latin flavors all in one dish.”
The response regarding both menus has been positive so far, Barnes added, and reservations are filling up.
“Although the winter started off bumpy due to the increased COVID cases, we received great feedback from guests that dined in The View,” he said. “As we move forward into the spring season our reservations in The View have seen a strong uptick, and we are now having multiple nights per week where we are at capacity in the restaurant. We recommend that guests who want to dine in The View make a reservation in advance on Open Table.”
For more information, visit mountainlodgetelluride.com.