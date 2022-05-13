In 2009, Brachle and her husband, Andrew, discovered the building at 137 Society Drive was empty. Previously used by a roofing company, the 4,000-square-foot space was big and open. With 25-foot ceilings, it would also give gymnasts plenty of room to practice safely on the bars. The Brachles decided to pursue their passion for gymnastics, as well as CrossFit. Though they sold ownership of the CrossFit portion during the pandemic, they kept maintained control of the gymnastics program, which includes 300 kids and a few adults.
One of their only barriers within the space is a literal pole under the balcony.
"Right now, we have this pole in the middle, but we make it work because we choreograph our routines around it. The floor is 42 feet by 42 feet and that is a huge open space for an existing building to have, and for ceiling height, and we need at least 15 feet,” Brachle said.
However, he future of the only gymnastics gym within 65 miles is unclear. In 2020, the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) purchased the building for $2.5 million. The gym's lease ends on June 30, 2023.
Brachle said that since the building was purchased, she has not had an opportunity to talk to SMART officials about relocation or possibly extending the lease. SMART board members explained they would be discussing the lease of both Telluride Gymnastics and Telluride CrossFit in an executive session during Thursday’s regular meeting. No update was immediately available before press time Friday afternoon.
"I know there is a need for public transportation so that a lot of this community can get in (to town). I know that," Brachle said.
Brachle said she hoped SMART would be able to find open space in Ilium, Norwood or "somewhere where there is space."
Whereas Robin Jones, the owner of Telluride CrossFit, purchased a plot of land close by in Lawson Hill, with a projected gym space of 2,000 square feet, finding a new gymnastics space presents a unique set of challenges. Ideally, Brachle explained, the area would need to be around 5,000 square feet. Equipment must be bolted down, so the Telluride Middle/High School gym is not an option, and ceilings must be able to accommodate accomplished gymnastics. Brachle would love to have room for a trampoline, which would also benefit the ski and snowboard team.
Parents, gymnasts and coaches have brainstormed where the gym could move to next summer. Currently, their best bet is Ilium, which poses its own challenges due to delayed construction and planning within the valley as a result of COVID. The location would also not be ideal for local kids.
Annie Carlson's daughters have been a part of Telluride Gymnastics for over a decade.
"The gym's location is ideal because it is centrally located for everyone. It is close to the Ski Ranches, Mountain Village, Aldasoro and town. We live in town, and my daughter occasionally rides her bike or catches the Galloping Goose to the gym. If the gym moves out of Lawson Hill, this will not be an option," Carlson said.
Another parent, Lisa Wright, has two children in the program.
"It would be an absolute heartbreak if they were not able to continue the program because there was not a building available. ... I hope everyone in the community can rally around them and support the continuation of what they are doing now," Wright said.
When Brachle moved to Telluride in 2005, there was no gymnastics program. Brachle knew a gymnastics program would be a great fit for the community, but didn't know where to start, so she began to help the high school cheer team with their tumbling. She also worked with Telluride Academy during the summer and even started an after-school tumbling program.
This year, 38 athletes are on the competition team that travels around the state. During one 10-year period, Telluride Gymnastics had at least one state champion each year.
Fifteen-year-old Macy Fenton has been doing gymnastics with Brachle for eight years.
"This program is like my second home. I have grown not only as an athlete in the gym but as a person along with my teammates," Macy said. "It's a place to feel loved and to have fun. I think every kid should get to experience the kindness and supportiveness that the coaches offer.”
Brachle said she knows the value of having kids grow up in the gym and how successful they've proven to be inside and outside of the program.
"Our goal is to see this program continue," Brachle said.