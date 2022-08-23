Since 1987, Kendra Wilcox has been dishing out her Southwest French fusion cuisine across the Western Slope through her business Kendra's Kitchen. She has catered to the likes of Ralph Lauren and was featured in Marquis’ 2021 edition of "Who's Who" in the tourism and hospitality section. However, Wilcox has had to take a break from doing what she loves for the past year, after she suffered a faulty foot surgery that left her immobile. In a vocation where you're always on your feet, Wilcox had to re-evaluate her situation.
"I have taken this time to analyze and redirect my business," Wilcox said.
This year she purchased a food truck from a local friend. Instead of running around in fields catering a wedding or an event, Wilcox’s food can be served directly out of the truck. Her Subaru can easily pull the food truck trailer to various locations.
Although the food will be delivered differently, this isn't your typical "food truck" seen at festivals or on city streets, she said. According to Wilcox, the cuisine's quality and style will remain the same. She will continue to use real silverware that has been with her family for years.
Kelly Robertson can attest that Wilcox's food remains "excellent." Robertson hired Wilcox to cater out of her food truck for her June wedding. The wedding was in a remote area outside of Silverton, and Robertson had trouble finding vendors who would travel to the wedding's location.
"She came up with the coolest menu ever. … It was some of the best wedding food I've ever had in my life," Robertson said.
Wilcox served what Robertson referred to as "bougie BBQ," with roasted chicken, brisket and rolls from a local bakery. Robertson described her and her now-husband as "foodies."
The 80 people at the wedding camped out at the location. Wilcox camped alongside the party and made everybody breakfast burritos and scrambled eggs the following morning.
Before the summer wedding season, Wilcox had not worked since Thanksgiving 2021. She had made four turkey dinners but had to cancel all her Christmas events due to her injury.
Longtime local Cindy Farny has known Wilcox since she worked for Farny at Skyline Ranch. They've been friends ever since. Farny now runs the High Camp Hut. She described Wilcox's cuisine as "fresh."
"What sets Wilcox apart is her creativity," Farny added.
Farny understands the challenges Wilcox has faced over the past year in both a work and chef capacity.
"When you're a chef, you make your cook creations and make people happy. Food is an important part of your life and having the honor to cook somebody's dinner or any meal is really important. It's more than just a paycheck. I think most chefs consider it an honor to feed someone else," Farny said.
Wilcox said the most challenging part about being out of work was not being able "to create this incredible world-renowned cuisine that people love." Although Wilcox will no longer cater large events, she looks forward to doing what she can through her new food truck.
Wilcox also plans to focus on selling her rub and all-purpose seasoning, which she has been selling since 1987, as she looks to expand beyond the Southwest region. Throughout offseason, she has worked on cookbooks and hopes to teach cooking classes and even host a cooking show.
"I am accepting reservations for Thanksgiving 2022, holiday and ski season 2023, and wedding and family reunions for future years," Wilcox added.
For more information about Wilcox and her services, visit kendraskitchen.com.