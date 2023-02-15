Local full-service interior design firm, Sage House Design Studio and Collection, opened its showroom on the ground floor of the new Wares House Building on the southwest corner of Pacific and Spruce streets. The seven-person professional staff designs projects from luxury condominiums to Texas ranch homes and everything in between.
Last week, clients, real estate brokers, architects and builders celebrated a shoulder-to-shoulder private grand opening of Sage House’s new location.
Having designed her own homes in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area as well as her home in Telluride in 2009, Owner and Principal Designer Christy Brown originally launched Sage House Design Studio out of a small office in the Conoco building during the summer of 2014. Three years later, she opened a 700 square foot retail boutique on the 200 block of East Main Street.
“The boutique brought a lot of people in, and people loved it, but the design services got so big that we outgrew the space and had to shut down the retail side of things,” Brown explained.
When Dakota Home Furnishings, located next door to Sage House on Main Street, shut down, Brown felt like the town was missing a home store. So she and her team began looking for a new, larger space and were among the first to inquire about renting in the Wares House Building which is comprised of an owners penthouse, a three-bedroom condominium (currently listed for $8.3 million), a deed-restricted unit, a garage and the 1,600 square foot commercial space where Sage House is now situated.
“The owners are amazing and were thrilled about having a beautiful retail store right under their home,” said Brown. “The wrap-around, floor-to-ceiling windows are incredible. And with the additional space, we’re finally able to showcase furniture.”
There are various sample rooms set up in the new showroom, including a cozy living room with a fireplace and bookshelves, a dining area, a bedroom set and six different chair groupings. Just beyond the retail space, separated by a glass wall, is a design studio workspace with the team’s computers and samples of custom upholstery.
“We’ve rebranded with a new logo — now we’re Sage House Design Studio and Collection — which includes our favorite things from all the manufacturers we work with.”
From sourcing, ordering, tracking, receiving, inspecting, and installing, the Sage House team also offers CAD renderings and detailed design boards.
In addition to Brown, the growing Sage House design “sisterhood” comprises professional designers Taylor Gumble and Amanda Singer, senior project manager Amanda Edwards, office manager Sydney Denman, retail manager Jodi Jacobs and retail associate Nahani Woods.
“We’re trying to learn what this town wants, and we’ll evolve with those needs,” noted Brown. “We want to focus on affordable, beautiful luxury items.”
Brown reports that 90% of the people who come into the store — who aren’t just buying candles or tableware or pillows — are looking for interior design help with their homes. Around 80% of Sage House projects, she says, are for second homeowners and most are full remodels.
Tara Wuchenich, a “hands-off client” who lives in Los Angeles, completed construction of a new home on East Columbia in November.
“We coordinated everything from a distance,” she said. “Christy and her team firmly took the lead on the project and listened to out tastes and preferences.”
Lisa Wilson and her husband, Harris, from Birmingham, Alabama, purchased a condo in town in August of 2020 which Brown and her team redecorated the following fall.
“I was in Birmingham — it was during COVID restrictions — and Christy and her team handled everything,” Wilson said. “They came up with a plan for each room and sent room boards via email.”
Wilson appreciated that the team found home decorating items in all price ranges from furniture to unique decor pieces, from linens to rugs to art including a piece by local Telluride artist Judy Haas and several pieces from Gold Mountain Gallery.
“Our condo came fully furnished. Christy arranged for all the furniture that we weren’t keeping to be picked up and delivered to a consignment shop in Montrose,” Wilson explained. “Christy and her team installed everything. We walked in Christmas of 2020 and our entire condo was done — it was amazing.”
While generally Telluride has a more relaxed design feel, Brown resists fitting into a specific style niche.
“I want the final result to be personalized to each client and home,” she said. “I’ve tried very hard to stay classic and timeless with a little touch of mountain but also very unique. In the end, everyone just wants it to feel like home.”
Sage House Design Studio and Collection is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Mondays by appointment. Visit the new retail store located at 150 E. Pacific Avenue and browse the website at sagehousedesigns.com.