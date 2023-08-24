The Six Senses Hotel and Residences is coming to Mountain Village.
Following a flood of public comment on Thursday, Aug. 17, Mountain Village Town Council members voted 4-3 in favor of approving the hotel after more than a year of back-and-forth between town officials and the development team.
The project applicant is Tiara Telluride, LLC, which owns the Mountain Village Hotel site, located where the North Village Center parking lot currently sits across from The Peaks. The 109R planned unit development (PUD) was first approved in 2010 and has received two PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which was set to expire in September.
The Vault Home Collection, a private real estate construction and development group, worked to amend the PUD that allowed for such a project in the town.
The initial mass and scale of the project, which had a height of nearly 100 feet, was heavily criticized by Mountain Village residents and council members.
Mountain Village Town Council postponed making a definitive decision regarding the Six Senses hotel project multiple times, giving the applicant more time to tweak the plans, which included addressing concerns such as onsite parking, employee housing and traffic.
Amy Ward, community development director, said a traffic study was completed at the end of June.
“The proposed uses at Lot109R can be accommodated by the existing roadway system with appropriate mitigation measures,” she said.
That includes the addition of a four-way stop at the Mountain Village Boulevard/Sunny Ridge Place intersection.
Adam Raiffe, an architect with Vault Design, said the project is inspired by existing structures such as the historic Pandora Mill, See Forever Village and the Madeline Hotel.
“It will include stone foundations…free-form architecture and architecture that conforms to the landscape,” he said.
The luxury hotel brand Six Senses bills itself as being innovative, sustainable and representative of the unique and outstanding beauty of the location.
“We are imagining the interior space to be sophisticated, but warm with some interesting and unique elements,” Raiffe said.
The project was scaled back to a maximum height of 88 feet, which also means fewer rooms.
The Six Senses Hotel and Residences will include 50 hotel beds, 20 condominiums, 31 lodge units, 18 employee dormitories and two employee apartments.
Residents can expect a range of amenities that include a gym, cinema, lounge and game room.
“These employees get the incredible advantage of living in the core of Mountain Village, which is an amazing opportunity for anybody,” Raiffe said.
Public amenities will “go above and beyond,” to include two restaurants, conference space, spa and rooftop pool.
The hotel’s facilities will be accessible to local residents of Mountain Village and Telluride.
Bringing the hotel to the Mountain Village core polarized the community.
While some residents believe it is an unnecessary addition, others happilywelcomed such a high-end name to town.
Resident Cameron Kelly said the project “does not solve or add anything we don’t already have.”
“There’s been an unprecedented amount of effort from staff spent on trying to make this project work,” she said. “But after a year and a half, I think we can all agree this is not the right project for this space. Yes, the height is absolutely a problem, but it is far from the only problem.”
The project was compared numerous times to the Madeline Hotel & Residences, which also received pushback from the community in the early days of planning.
“Look how successful the Madeline is, and it took five years to get approved,” Ben Jackson said.
Chad Horning, co-owner of Telski, also spoke favorably of the project.
“I cannot imagine a better use for that site,” Horning said.