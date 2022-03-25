This summer, say kon’nichiwa, or hello, to Kazahana.
The new restaurant, which will focus on traditional Japanese cuisine, is scheduled to open sometime in June at 126 East Colorado Ave., the recently renovated space that formerly housed Shanghai Palace.
Local chef and restaurant owner Josh Klein is part of the team behind Kazahana.
Klein said that the cuisine will be “traditionally rooted and the menu will reflect that with a lot of nigiri, sashimi and sushi. There will be rolls, too. Our intentions are to pay homage to the heritage and culture of Japanese cuisine.”
He added that there will also be an omakase bar.
“This is the crown jewel of the new space,” Klein said. “With an omakase bar, the chef feeds you a progression of courses where he decides on each new course. It’s very much like a chef’s tasting menu.”
Part of the emphasis is about authenticity, both in terms of cuisine and culture, and Klein said he and his team are currently working on recruiting staff directly from Japan.
And the restaurant’s name?
“Kazahana is a Japanese term for the feeling of seeing a windblown snowflake in the sunlight, when the winter wind scatters snowflakes in the air, where they are sparkling in the sunshine, and you get a feeling of joy and connection,” Klein explained. “I think we’ve all had that kazahana moment here in Telluride, that moment of pure joy.”
It’s in talking of those moments of joy that a question arises.
Kazahana is the fourth restaurant for Klein and his wife, Melissa, in a sector severely challenged by the pandemic, housing and worker shortages, inflation, and supply chain issues.
What is he thinking involving himself in yet another venture?
Klein laughed, replying, “Yeah, more than a few people have asked me that.”
Klein’s response touches on a number of subjects, not the least of which is that he feels there remains space in the local dining scene for the cuisine contemplated by the Kazahana team.
“There is still room for many different restaurant expressions in our town,” Klein said. “We are pretty blessed in terms of what we have going on here, but the bigger why with Kazahana is that we feel like the community is ready for and hungry for what we have planned.”
Klein touches too on the concept of opportunity.
“Melissa and I have these restaurants because each one of them presented an opportunity in different ways,” he noted.
A New Orleans native, Klein moved to town in 2005, and over the next several years, worked at Rustico, Excelsior, which closed in 2011, and La Marmotte, among other establishments.
In 2013, shortly after he and Melissa were married, they took over Smuggler-Union Restaurant and Brewery.
“We worked really, really hard with that one, but the community supported us and now we have it in a manageable place by way of a great kitchen crew and front-of-house staff, some of which have been with us since the beginning,” Klein recalled.
A few years later, a space adjacent to Smuggler became vacant. The unit was located just around the corner on South Pine Street, but was connected to Smuggler via a back entrance. Gradually, staff at the brewpub began to use it as a place for doing their “side work,” the restaurant term for servers setting the table, polishing silverware and folding napkins.
In 2016, when it became clear that the Kleins had to either formally take on that space or lose it to another venture, they founded Side Work.
The cozy spot spent a few seasons experimenting with different formats before settling on its current iteration as a 1950s-styled lounge with a Euro-centric menu of sharable plates and other dishes that pair with Side Work’s signature craft cocktails, brews from Smuggler-Union and a very highly regarded wine list curated by Klein himself.
“My motivation with Side Work was a little bit selfish,” he said. “I love to eat, and I love good wine and it really boiled down to a desire to eat well in the town where I live. So, it was a combination of satisfying my appetite for something different and what we could accomplish with the space that we had, which had been a retail space.”
Then, in 2020, Josh and Melissa took on La Marmotte.
“It was a heartstrings opportunity,” he said. “I had worked there and to me it’s hosted so many anniversaries, so many birthdays, so many New Year’s Eve and other celebrations. It’s full of good memories for so many people, it’s truly a community heirloom.”
Klein also talked about the satisfaction of providing opportunity to others, citing La Marmotte’s internship program for trainee chefs; developing affordable housing in Norwood, Ridgway and Telluride for employees; and giving work to local chefs who in turn have the chance to get noticed by the national publications like Forbes, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Conde Nast Traveler that write about Telluride.
“We see ourselves as creating opportunity for others within our industry,” Klein said. “We value our staff and their lifestyle and their opportunities to live here and live their dream as paramount. We see our staff as the fabric of our success.”
He continued, “Due to staffing shortages, housing problems and the stress of a pandemic, our restaurant workers have been doing more than their job description details, they are often asked to pull the weight of more than one, and there has been an unseen cost to that. I would kindly ask members of our community to look out for those friends working in the restaurant world and offer them a piece of gratitude and to recognize the importance of these community members.”