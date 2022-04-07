The quiet that is spring offseason has settled over the east end of San Miguel County. The ski resort has sung its 2021-22 aria, the schools are on a two-week spring break, and those closures have cued an exodus. In a rhythm as regular as sunrise, a host of eateries have closed, leaving those of us still here eating out a heck of a lot less. But there are a handful of kitchens still open so if you don’t feel like cooking, you won’t go hungry.
Steamies Burger Bar is one place that never closes its doors. Co-owner Stanya Gorraiz said she and her husband James mulled offseason closures when the couple first opened the restaurant. They chose to be open year-round.
“What we determined was most important for us was threefold,” Gorraiz explained. “First, we wanted the consistency for visitors and locals alike of remaining open 365 days a year, to be a place people could count on and never wonder if we are open or not. We are always open. Second, we wanted to provide year-round employment for our amazing staff to give them full-time employment they could count on. And third, we know many locals don’t have the opportunity to leave at these times of the year. Feeding their bellies and giving them a sense of community and normalcy during the quiet times of the off season means a lot to them and even more to us.”
Other eating establishments that remain open are La Cocina de Luz, Esperanza’s (though they close April 18 for two weeks), Coffee Cowboy, Sawpit Mercantile, Cornerhouse, Cindybread (closed Saturday through Monday) and Smugglers, according to information listed at Telluride.com.
Cornerhouse owner, Kenny Rosen, said that remaining open is a matter of crunching numbers. It’s also a boon to his staff to remain open, as well as the keeping his loyal customers, well, loyal.
“We've found over time that it's easier to just stay open,” Rosen said. “My employees like to continue to make money, plus they can still go away. They just work it out amongst themselves.”
With a small staff able to keep things running smoothly, Rosen added that for his business, staying open makes good, economic sense. But that if everyone stayed open to serve far fewer patrons in town — both tourists and locals — it wouldn’t.
La Cocina de Luz is another popular dining spot that keeps its doors open throughout offseason. Like Rosen, owner Lucas Price is committed to keeping his staff working. The same is true for Smuggler’s Josh Klein and Melissa Pignataro. Klein noted that consistency results in customer loyalty.
“Town changes, but we don’t,” he said.
There are a group of restaurants that will re-open once the schools’ spring break ends and the families return to the valley. The Butcher and The Baker, Oak, Baked in Telluride and Stronghouse, having taken a two-week breather, will resume operations April 18. Caravan will re-open today (Friday), and The View in Mountain Village will be serving its menu with a view April 11.
From there the restaurant re-opening roll-out continues throughout mid-to-late April and May as servers and cooks return from well-deserved breaks, menus are refreshed. Most everything will be in full swing by the time the first major festival of the summer season, Mountainfilm over Memorial Day weekend, draws bigger numbers. (Mountainfilm will be in-person for the first time since 2019, and will also offer a virtual pass option.)
Currently open, but planning to close for a spell are Wood Ear, which will close April 17 and re-open the first week in May, and Esperanza’s, the cozy belowground Mexican eatery, will close April 18 and welcome back customers following a two-week respite. Brown Dog Pizza will close April 11 with a re-opening date as yet unknown.
The Telluride.com website provides a list that details closing — and re-opening — dates for the area’s vibrant dining scene. Learn more at telluride.com/page/off-season-dining/.
Editor’s note: This story is not intended to be all-inclusive. It is wise to call any restaurant you’re interested in patronizing to determine hours of operation.