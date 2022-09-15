In the eyes of many, they are the Kings of Beer. From left, Chris Fish, brewmaster at Telluride Brewing Company; brewmaster TJ Daley of Smugglers Brewpub; Mike Hayes; and Sam Enders (brewmaster) and Brian Almeida of Stronghouse Brewpub toast the new Box Canyon Braggot, a collaboration between the three local breweries. (Photo courtesy of Sam Enders/Stronghouse Brewpub)