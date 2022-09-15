For those who love quaffing the unique craft beers that proliferate, not only in Colorado, the industry’s epicenter, but in the Telluride valley, the brewer reigns supreme. This town’s three local brewers don’t work to knock each other’s crowns off, but rather have joined forces to create a new beverage just in time to be debuted at this weekend’s Telluride Blues & Brews Festival. Box Canyon Braggot will be served in the park for festival attendees as part of the new Brewers Showcase, at the State of Craft Beer bar.
Crafted by Telluride Brewing Company’s Chris Fish, TJ Daly of Smugglers Union Brewpub and Sam Enders, Stronghouse Brewpub’s brewmaster, the collaboration marks the very first time the three have created a beer together. They’ve worked side-by-side before, but not as the co-alchemists that resulted in this new brew. What they rolled out is nothing short of unique, agreed Daly and Fish.
The Braggot style is rare, and is a potent brew of honey, triticale grains and phantasm powder, a Marlborough New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc grape skin rich in tropical fruit flavors.
“I threw Braggot out there as a suggestion because it was one of the last things Fish and I brewed together when he was still the brewmaster for Smugglers and I was his assistant,” Daly said. “We brewed it in collaboration with Sweet Water for Blues & Brews in, I wanna say, 2010. We called it the Nutcracker and it was a huge success. We won Best of Fest that year.”
Daly said Enders’ operation at Stronghouse got the nod for where the concoction would come to life.
“I also threw that out there because I was interested in checking out Sam's state-of-the-art brew system, and I had a feeling Fish wanted to check it out as well,” Daly said. “We agreed pretty quickly. Plus, it’s always nice to get out of the office for a day.”
Fish explained the process to make a Braggot, which with 275 pounds of honey added, sounds mighty close to a mead.
“A Braggot is basically a beer-mead hybrid,” he said. “Half the fermentable sugar comes from malted grains and half from honey. The process is similar to mead, but we have to mash the malted grains first to convert their starches to sugar. We then lauter — separate the liquid from the mash — and move it to the kettle. During the boil the honey is added to the party. The special yeast we used and the phantasm powder really added to the wine-like characteristics. The beer-mead hybrid drinks more like a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc than a beer!”
Daly said he was reasonably sure it was the first time he and Fish had made a Braggot since their shared Smugglers days.
“Outside of the Nutcracker back in 2010 I have not brewed a Braggot since, and I believe that’s the case for Fish as well,” he said.
Fish, Enders and Daly each have packed calendars. Getting together to brainstorm and then brew took some doing, but it was accomplished with “a few in-person conversations and a lot of texting and emails.”
“We all live here but it was difficult,” Fish said. “All of us running our own breweries and taking care of our families … on top of it, summer is the busiest time of year for beer!”
Working together again was a delightful experience for all three brewers, according to Fish.
“The best part of this collab was finally brewing again with Sam and TJ,” he said. “TJ moved to Telluride as a homebrewer from Vermont and I trained him to be a brewer when I was at Smugglers. We worked together for several years, then he took over Smugglers when I left to start Telluride Brewing. Sam came to Telluride Brewing as an avid home brewer, and I trained him to become our head brewer. After several years with us he moved on to the Stronghouse. I’m so proud of these guys going on to do their own thing and not just doing it but killing it. They are both extremely talented brewers. This project was so satisfying on so many levels. It was unlike any other collaboration I have been a part of.”
Festival officials are looking forward to presenting the Box Canyon Braggot, along with all the special brews that will be available to attendees in the park.
“We are thrilled to feature this beer at the festival with our new brewers showcase,” SBG Productions Partnership Director Patrick Shehan said. “This year we’re featuring four beer tasting sessions with 70-plus beer styles, a barreled aged and high ABV session, a festival exclusive Sierra Nevada beer brewed with Montrose harvested hops, the Scapegoat Blonde Ale, five rare Sierra Nevada beers in the High Altitude Lounge festival bar, and eight rotating beer styles each day.”