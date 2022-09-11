For those looking for custom interiors and remarkable views, the 12,452 square-foot, three story 851 Wilson Way home is nothing short of unique. Now on the market, the property costs $25.9 million, nearly half the cost of Tom Cruise's Aldasoro estate, which was listed for $39.5 million. At roughly a 30-minute drive from town past the airport, the home is a part of the Gray Head Property Owners Association. A large steel gate leads down an impeccably landscaped driveway to the house.
"It was a fun process and an amazing collaboration. A project of this caliber in such a coveted location is a truly special opportunity," said Samuel Baucum, who worked as the project manager for Bluegreen, the firm that did landscaping and hardscape for the property.
The main level of the house has two very different views. From the north, you can see Wilson Peak, Lizard Head, Sunshine Mountain, Baskoff Peak, Fowler Peak, Dolores Peak, Little Cone, Ophir Needles, Palmyra Peak Telluride Ski Area, Ajax Peak, and Ingram Falls. From the west, it looks almost like Sedona as the red rock canyon comes into view. To the right looking west and past giant glass doors and windows is a pond and patio.
"The owners wanted to bring the outdoors in with the use of expansive glass and utilizing large slab quartzite floors on the interior and exterior. They constructed a large pond that is situated right next to the home to create an infinity edge feel from their living room and patio deck," explained Stephen Cieciuch, the Director of Telluride Properties.
Baucum echoed Cieciuch's sentiment.
"The lines between the residence and natural pond setting are blurred so that one may experience both simultaneously. The patio cantilevers over the pond just as a carefully placed tree emerges from the deck," said Baucum.
The home is truly custom. No one space is alike with one primary bedroom, five guest bedrooms, and 10 bathrooms. Each bathroom offers a different experience in that each sink is custom made. The water flows differently through each fixture, whether it be a giant stone basin or a granite slab encased in a horizontal glass frame where the water escapes through a tiny moat. Cieciuch attributed the unique style of the interior to Paul Ricks of Fortenberry and Ricks Construction.
"Ricks is such a creative builder, and working in tandem with the owners, they implemented incredible personal touches, including exquisitely executed bathroom and massage room mosaic tile work with Swarovsky crystals, custom molded sinks throughout, and unique fabric wall textures. There is something incredibly special about this home. It's a work of art," said Cieciuch.
Curtains that look as if they're made of shining chain mail separate the vestibule of the main entrance from the rest of the house. The same chain mail-like material hangs down from the ceiling in one of the bathrooms and gathers on the countertop in a loose heap of chain strings.
The massage room has a giant mosaic of Buddha and sparkles with hundreds of Swarovski crystal highlights.
The floors throughout the interior and exterior were made of solid blocks of quartzite that were hand-picked by the contractor and brought in from India. According to the house's description, the contractor "paid incredible attention to matching the color and texture of the blocks in order to fabricate the slabs."
"851 Wilson Way was a very memorable project for our firm as we thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with the owners to source unique finish materials, fixtures, lighting, and hardware from around the world to create this one-of-a-kind residence. Every interior and exterior detail was thoughtful and purposeful to bring the outdoors in, and we believe we were successful in constructing a home that is special, enduring, and timeless," said Ricks.
In 2015, the home was stripped down to the beams, and the interior was essentially rebuilt. It took two years to complete the remodel. While the house has changed on the inside, the views have and will remain the same. Cieciuch explained the lot borders property owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), so there will not be any development obstructing views in the future.