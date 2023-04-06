Breakfast burritos can be a staple in any busy morning, but how about breakfast grilled cheese?
A new summer vendor at Elks Park this year, Cheezy, has that on the menu, in addition to offering hash browns, avocado toast and French toast sticks.
While many of the vendors are known for staying open late during festival season, they’re also open early. Cheezy has plans to be open at 8 a.m. during festivals, or 11 a.m. other days.
Cheezy LLC, by Gregory Shawcroft of Telluride, applied to be one of five vendor sites on Colorado Avenue for the summer season running from May through October.
Along with breakfast grilled cheese, Cheezy has a 2023 menu curated for grilled cheese sandwiches with a variety of add-ons for customized lunch and dinner sandwiches, like tomato and caramelized onion, as well as steak and cheese sandwiches, all with chips and drinks.
Depending on your morning mood, you might opt for brie and apricot or brie with apple and bacon, warmed on bread sourced from Cindy Bread in Lawson Hill and Blue Grouse Bread in Norwood, and vegetables from local farmers in Colorado, who will also be returning as vendors.
Shawcroft’s previous vending history was operating Mountain High Ice Cream for six seasons.
Mountain High Ice Cream is planning to return this summer with homemade ice cream from Boulder and its array of sorbet, gelato, floats, water and soda. They’ll start serving ice cream at 11 a.m.
If breakfast grilled cheese doesn’t hook you at 8 a.m. on a festival day, the diverse menus of three other vendors who applied to sell food on Colorado Avenue might suit your morning hunger needs.
If it’s tacos for breakfast you’re after instead, then find Bertha Guerrero at Tala’s Tacos, who intends to open at 10:30 a.m. with a menu of fresh, handmade tacos, quesadillas, burritos and quesabirrias, along with water and soda.
There’s also Jacqueline Keokuk’s The Gyro Cart and Crepeful Heads with Pam Briley and Mickey Leamy.
The Gyro Cart has plans to return with its menu of lamb gyros and Greek salads, drinks and chips, starting at 11 a.m. And while The Gyro Cart doesn’t plan to open earlier for festivals, it does intend to stay open late for some festival days.
Depending on when your morning begins, Crepeful Heads, which did some vending during the 2022 summer season, intends to open at 4 p.m. and stay open late, until 10 p.m. or midnight. The menu has sweet and savory crepes.
Over on North Spruce Street Park, two vendors submitted applications to be reviewed by the Telluride Vending Subcommittee for the 2023 season, out of the three available spots.
Z’s Orchard and Mountain Roots Produce are planning to return with heaps of fresh vegetables and fruits.
“Z’s Orchard has served the Telluride community for 35 years and we were the first farm market vendor in Telluride,” Jennifer Zadrozny of Z’s Orchard said in a letter to the vending subcommittee.
Palisade-based Z’s Orchard prefers to sell on Saturdays with organic seasonal produce, including fruits, herbs, vegetables, flowers, raw honey, roasted chilis, preserved goods and beeswax products, starting at 10 a.m.
Mancos Valley’s Mountain Roots Produce with Mindy Perkovich and Mike Nolan is looking to start vending on Wednesdays with seasonal produce including salad greens, lettuce, arugula, kale, cabbage, herbs, vegetables, flower bouquets and CSA shares.
“We are currently selling 2023 Mountain Roots Produce Farm Memberships and plan to have our farm members shop for their produce on Spruce Park on Wednesdays during the proposed vending hours,” Perkovich and Nolan said in a letter to the subcommittee. “We are committed to using Spruce Park respectfully and appreciate the Town of Telluride for allowing farmers to vend here during the summer.”
Elsewhere, look for food vendors PhiLam, operated by Tracie Meyer, returning for a fifth summer, with pork and veggie egg rolls, chocolate frozen banana bites, donut bites, soda and water.
Telluride Twisted Treats with Victoria and London Albrecht plan to be back for their eighth summer as a vendor in the Gondola Plaza. Treats on the menu include shaved ice with all-natural flavorings, and with the option to add ice cream, along with a variety of pretzels, waffles, donuts, snacks and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Kristyn Shumway’s Poke Vida Telluride applied for vending this season at South Fir Street and West Pacific Avenue. Opening at 11:30 a.m., Poke Vida Telluride’s has selected a menu that has fresh tuna poke, salmon poke, sushi rice and organic salad plates.
Vendors plan to be open on select days throughout the week, weather permitting.