“It’s pretty cool.”
That’s what Alpine Wellness’s co-owner, Michael Grady said about the recent approval granted to the cannabis cultivation and retail operation to open a dispensary on Norwood’s main drag. The shop is Alpine’s second shop. The flagship dispensary is in Telluride.
When the Norwood Town Board of Trustees unanimously approved Alpine’s application at a public hearing March 3, Grady, Alpine co-owner Nolan Murphy and the shop’s manager, Ian Murphy, got to work. The shop is located in what was formerly Uptown Salon. Instead of styling stations, the space will be now outfitted with gleaming display cabinets for its wares, and new furniture and internet are being installed, as well as the shop’s state-required installation of security and surveillance systems.
Grady said he’s heard “an overwhelming amount of joy” from Norwood-area residents about the new shop, and said, “it’s good for Norwood.”
“(The Town of) Norwood will collect taxes,” he said. “And, Norwood residents that usually would make the trip to Naturita or Telluride can now legally purchase cannabis where they live. We’ll be a positive part of the community.”
Alpine Wellness has been in business in Telluride for 11 years, first welcoming customers on the first day of 2014 when retail sales of recreational cannabis became legal. Since then, the Telluride shop has become a destination stop for the region’s residents.
Now, with a dispensary on Highway 145, the primary artery through Norwood proper, he’s not sure what to expect, but is confident the Alpine name alone will attract the shop’s earliest customers.
“People know us,” Grady said. “People will choose to pop in.”
Alpine’s owners have been seeking to establish a retail presence in Norwood since 2018, when Grady spoke at a trustees meeting in August. At the time, he requested that town officials consider sending the issue of legal, recreational marijuana sales in Norwood back to a vote. Grady said he was interested in opening a retail marijuana shop in Norwood but needed voter approval to overturn the town’s 2013 ban on sales of marijuana within town limits.
“If we can do that, we would love to be such a business to be here and do that,” he told town officials in 2018.
Last April, voters approved a ballot measure overturning the 2013 marijuana sales opt-out, and town officials crafted new ordinances governing potential licensees, which were approved in December. Alpine was the sole applicant for a sales license. The ordinance stipulates, among other considerations, that all products sold must be grown locally and that the business abide by International Dark Sky Association guidelines surrounding lighting. Also, marijuana businesses must be located at least 500 feet from any school. The Norwood public school campus is 1,036 feet distant from Alpine’s retail location.
The business code also calls out a 5 percent tax from vendors to retail businesses, and a 2 percent tax on all retail items. Town officials, as specified by the code, may increase retail tax up to 10 percent without returning to the voters for approval, according to a December 2020 story in the Norwood Post.
The new shop, which is being eyed for a possible Cinco de Mayo opening pending final inspections, will carry a similar range of products as the Alpine shop in Telluride, including flower, vape cartridges, edibles and more.
“We’ll have all the popular brands,” said shop manager Ian Murphy. “We’ll feel it out for the first couple of months what the Norwood customers want.”
Murphy said he expects a “less-touristy” clientele and is anticipating an influx of customers who are older and curious about CBD products. CBD is the non-psychoactive compound of the marijuana plant that has been touted for its numerous health benefits.
“I’m hoping to establish Norwood as a shop that’s tailored for local customers,” he said.
Grady extended praise to his business partner, Nolan Murphy, as the one who completes the vast amount of paperwork required for anything having to do with the cannabis business, a highly-regulated industry which is overseen by the state as well as local municipalities. His work has included licensing for the Norwood shop, as well as applying for and going to government meetings pertinent to Alpine’s cultivation arm.
“He did all the design work (for the Norwood shop),” Grady said. “Nolan’s been a machine.”
Norwood Post Editor Regan Tuttle contributed to this story.