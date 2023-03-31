Ski Mountain Services is most definitely a family affair.
Husband-and-wife team Eduardo Valle Loya and Paola Dominguez founded the property services business in 2018 and together provide cleaning and maintenance for a range of properties in Telluride and Mountain Village.
Their son, Camilo, a student at Telluride High School, designed the business’s distinctive logo, and even the family’s dog, Oreo, can often be seen accompanying Valle Loya or Dominguez to meetings.
“We are a good team,” Valle Loya said.
While the bulk of Ski Mountain Services’ work relates to cleaning residences, Valle Loya said that the business has been expanding gradually to offer maintenance services, too, including snow removal, in part because clients have asked for it.
“We clean a couple of houses for a friend who has been doing property management for a while,” Valle Loya explained. “He asked me if I could begin doing maintenance, so we have started to move in that direction as well.”
Valle Loya added that it makes sense to offer these additional services since their staff, who are at the house cleaning, often end up noticing and taking care of necessary maintenance work, too.
“We can check the house while we are there and do whatever they need,” he said. “It makes it easier for the clients.”
In addition to its expanding services, Valle Loya and Dominguez also have a growing client base.
“Most of our new clients have come through word-of-mouth,” Valle Loya said. “That’s worked really well for us.”
One happy client is Josh Smith, who owns Elite Management.
“I’m indebted to Paola and Eduardo,” Smith said. “The meticulous cleaning service that they provide is something that our owners covet, and it has certainly played a part in the success of my home management company.”
Smith described the couple as incredibly reliable.
“They have saved my butt on short notice when we failed to schedule a clean with them and had owners arriving the next day,” he said, laughing. “I hate it when we do that to them, but they never complain and are always happy to save the day.”
Smith added that Dominguez and Valle Loya have become valued friends.
“In addition to their incredible work ethic, they are just fabulous people to talk to,” he said. “They work harder and more consistently than anyone I know in this crazy busy town, and yet they are always joyful and happy to take some time to talk to me on a personal level. I truly feel like we are great friends and I’m so grateful to know them and work with them.”
In addition to their reputation as hard working, reliable and friendly, Dominguez noted that the Telluride Venture Network’s Latinx Entrepreneur Bootcamp has also contributed to the company’s success.
Dominguez had been cleaning local properties individually for a number of years. The bootcamp, she said, helped her prepare her clients for the transition from working with her as an individual to working with Ski Mountain Services as a company.
“The bootcamp helped us to find the best direction for us as a business,” she said.
Valle Loya added that participants were taught skills like bookkeeping and invoicing, and also had access to specialized resources, mentorships, coaching, networking and funding opportunities.
“On the bootcamp, we learned a lot,” he said.
TVN’s Bonnie Watson said, “Paola and Eddy were exemplary business owners for this bootcamp. They came to class every week prepared, completely engaged and implemented new strategies into their business model to help facilitate growth. We look forward to watching their business expand and continue to serve the Telluride community.”
What are the benefits and challenges of business ownership?
It won’t surprise local business owners that Dominguez points to the difficulty finding workers as a challenge.
The upside, said Valle Loya, is “good feedback. When our clients tell us that we did a great job — that’s the best part.”
Dominguez agreed, saying, “Our clients believe in us. They see our potential. They see how hard we work. They encourage us.”
Valle Loya pointed out that the pair have worked in property services in the area since 2005 and have built on their extensive experience.
“Ski Mountain Services was established at the behest of our earliest clients,” he said. “This has brought us many new challenges, but it has also led us to be better and specialize, and without doubt every day we work hard to provide a good service and be distinguished for that.”
As our conversation wound down, Valle Loya said that in addition to the bootcamp, another invaluable community resource has been the Telluride Adult English Classes program.
Said Valle Loya, “When we came here, we knew about five words in English. We took the classes that are offered here. The teachers were amazing and even if we were tired after working all day, we went to class. I can say that it opened a lot of doors for us. If you can communicate well with the client, plus working hard, it really helps.”
“All I can say is thank you to all that have helped and supported us,” Dominguez said.
Added Valle Loya, “We are very proud to be a part of this wonderful community.”
En español:
Ski Mountain Services es definitivamente un asunto de familia.
El equipo de marido y mujer Eduardo Valle Loya y Paola Domínguez fundaron el negocio de servicios inmobiliarios en 2018 y juntos brindan limpieza y mantenimiento para una variedad de propiedades en Telluride y Mountain Village.
Su hijo, Camilo, estudiante en Telluride High School, diseñó el logotipo distintivo de la empresa, e incluso el perro de la familia, Oreo, a menudo se puede ver acompañando a Valle Loya o Domínguez a las reuniones.
“Somos un buen equipo”, dijo Valle Loya.
Si bien la mayor parte del trabajo de Ski Mountain Services se relaciona con la limpieza de residencias, Valle Loya dijo que el negocio se ha ido expandiendo gradualmente para ofrecer también servicios de mantenimiento, incluida la remoción de nieve, en parte porque los clientes lo han pedido.
“Limpiamos un par de casas para un amigo que lleva tiempo administrando propiedades”, explicó Valle Loya. “Me preguntó si podía comenzar a hacer mantenimiento, por lo que también comenzamos a avanzar en esa dirección”.
Valle Loya agregó que tiene sentido ofrecer estos servicios adicionales ya que su personal, que está en la casa limpiezando, a menudo termina notando y ocupándose del trabajo de mantenimiento necesario también.
“Podemos chequear la casa mientras estamos allí y hacer lo que sea necesario”, dijo. “Hace que sea más fácil para los clientes”.
Además de sus servicios en expansión, Valle Loya y Domínguez también tienen una base de clientes en crecimiento.
“La mayoría de nuestros nuevos clientes han llegado de boca en boca”, dijo Valle Loya. “Eso ha funcionado muy bien para nosotros”.
Un cliente contento es Josh Smith, propietario de Elite Management.
“Estoy en deuda con Paola y Eduardo”, dijo Smith. “El meticuloso servicio de limpieza que brindan es algo que nuestros propietarios codician y ciertamente ha influido en el éxito de mi empresa de administración del hogar”.
Smith describió a la pareja como increíblemente confiable.
“Me salvaron el trasero con poca antelación cuando no programamos una limpieza con ellos y los propietarios llegaron al día siguiente”, dijo riendo. “Odio cuando les hacemos eso, pero nunca se quejan y siempre están felices de salvar el día”.
Smith agregó que Domínguez y Valle Loya se han convertido en valiosos amigos.
“Además de su increíble ética de trabajo, son personas fabulosas con las que hablar”, dijo. “Trabajan más duro y de manera más constante que nadie que conozca en esta loca y ajetreada ciudad y, sin embargo, siempre están alegres y felices de tomarse un tiempo para hablar conmigo a nivel personal. Realmente siento que somos grandes amigos y estoy muy agradecida de conocerlos y trabajar con ellos”.
Además de su reputación como trabajadores arduos, confiables y amigables, Domínguez señaló que el Latinx Entrepreneur Bootcamp de Telluride Venture Network también ha contribuido al éxito de la compañía.
Domínguez había estado limpiando propiedades locales individualmente durante varios años. El bootcamp, dijo, la ayudó a preparar a sus clientes para la transición de trabajar con ella como individuo a trabajar con Ski Mountain Services como empresa.
“El bootcamp nos ayudó a encontrar la mejor dirección para nosotros como empresa”, dijo.
Valle Loya agregó que a los participantes se les enseñaron habilidades como contabilidad y facturación, y también tuvieron acceso a recursos especializados, tutorías, entrenamiento, creación de redes y oportunidades de financiamiento.
“En el bootcamp, aprendimos mucho”, dijo.
Bonnie Watson de TVN dijo: “Paola y Eddy fueron dueños de negocios ejemplares para este bootcamp. Vinieron a clase todas las semanas preparados, completamente involucrados e implementaron nuevas estrategias en su modelo de negocios para ayudar a facilitar el crecimiento. Esperamos ver su negocio expandirse y continuar sirviendo a la comunidad de Telluride”.
¿Cuáles son los beneficios y desafíos de ser propietario de una empresa?
No sorprenderá a los dueños de negocios locales que Domínguez señale la dificultad de encontrar trabajadores como un desafío.
Lo bueno, dijo Valle Loya, es “una buena retroalimentación. Cuando nuestros clientes nos dicen que hicimos un gran trabajo, esa es la mejor parte”.
Domínguez estuvo de acuerdo y dijo: “Nuestros clientes creen en nosotros. Ellos ven nuestro potencial. Ellos ven lo duro que trabajamos. Ellos nos alientan”.
Valle Loya señaló que la pareja ha trabajado en servicios inmobiliarios en el área desde 2005 y se han basado en su amplia experiencia.
“Ski Mountain Services se estableció a instancias de nuestros primeros clientes”, dijo. “Esto nos ha traído muchos nuevos retos, pero también nos ha llevado a ser mejores y especializarnos, y sin duda cada día trabajamos duro para dar un buen servicio y distinguirnos por eso”.
Mientras terminaba nuestra conversación, Valle Loya dijo que además del bootcamp, otro recurso comunitario invaluable para los miembros de la comunidad local que, como él y Domínguez, son inmigrantes es el programa Telluride Adult English Classes.
Dijo Valle Loya: “Cuando llegamos aquí, sabíamos unas cinco palabras en inglés. Tomamos las clases que se ofrecen aquí. Los profesores eran increíbles y aunque estábamos cansados después de trabajar todo el día, íbamos a clase. Puedo decir que nos abrió muchas puertas. Si puedes comunicarte bien con el cliente, además de trabajar duro, realmente ayuda”.
“Todo lo que puedo decir es gracias a todos los que nos han ayudado y apoyado”, dijo Domínguez.
Valle Loya agregó: “Estamos muy orgullosos de ser parte de esta maravillosa comunidad”.