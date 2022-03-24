The days are growing longer and warmer, a sure sign that ski season is drawing to a close. By all accounts, it was a successful winter tourism season with consistent visitor numbers. Getting people to Telluride isn’t a problem; rather, it’s retaining workers who struggle with housing and the soaring prices for goods and services that continue to challenge the regional tourism landscape.
Overall, this ski season is looking similar to pre-pandemic winters, with average daily rates (ADR) for lodging jumping from $530 in 2018-19 to $902 in 2021-22, a 70 percent increase, shared Kiera Skinner, Telluride Tourism Board’s director of marketing and PR.
“The steady occupancy and significant growth in ADR speak to the adaptation of rates during the pandemic, which were increased due to capacity limits and demand,” she explained. “In this current recovery phase, Telluride continues to hold rates while sustaining occupancy levels. Factors that may affect occupancy and ADR moving forward are gas prices, the war (in Ukraine) and the unknowns of the pandemic.”
The ski resort performed better than Telski forecasted prior to the start of the winter, a trend that’s consistent across the state, according to Colorado Ski Country USA.
“We do expect the pace to remain consistent through closing day on April 3, but with the Easter holiday falling later in the month, it should be a more palatable close to the season,” said Carson Taylor, Telski’s director of mountain sales.
According to Mountain Village Transit Director Jim Loebe, this season’s gondola ridership is slightly above 2019-20 and significantly high than last year.
“We're basically back to where we left off in winter 2018-19, which was our biggest winter season ever,” he said. “It was a slow start to the winter this year with the delayed opening of the ski area, which impacted our numbers significantly.”
Air service at both Montrose and Telluride airports is still recovering, but in good shape.
“In general, we’ve been able to retain a larger share of our flights than other regional airports,” explained Matt Skinner, CEO of Colorado Flights Alliance, which supports economic sustainability and vitality on Colorado’s Western Slope through air service development and corresponding programs.
Matt Skinner explained that there’s been a shift in the type of air traffic at Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ).
“With the addition of Southwest, loss of service at other airports in the region and other factors, MTJ is drawing a much higher share of local, regional and business-related travelers,” he said. “There’s now a separation between overall passenger traffic and tourism traffic at the airport. This is a good trend for MTJ, its regional health and year-round usage.”
He offered rough estimates that suggest Telluride is up around 10 percent for winter visitors over a mixed 2019 and 2020 average.
“Revenues to some local industries and the tax base are likely up further with increases in rates driven by the pandemic, while certain businesses are still recovering,” he added.
Like Telski, flight numbers support a more consistent visitation through the season, with historic softer weeks taking a larger share of the gains and resulting in fewer highs and lows.
“We now also have much improved service in the shoulder seasons, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of the flights from TEX to both Denver and Phoenix with $99 fares in April and May,” he added.
Ray Farnsworth, the managing partner for the New Sheridan, reported that while demand is at an all-time high, lack of staffing, due to scarce affordable housing, is more challenging than ever.
“Rising costs, need for higher wages and increased prices across the board make today’s business landscape volatile, challenging and difficult,” he said. “I’m not sure yet if it will be profitable.”
Johnny Gerona, who owns and operates the Village Table in Mountain Village, explained numbers are up considerably over last year.
“I’m almost double last year in customer numbers and sales volume,” he said. “We are down slightly in customer numbers from two winters ago; however, our check average is up, ending in higher total sales numbers.”
This is the first winter he’s been closed one day a week — Mondays — making staffing issues a little easier to bear.
“COVID is still keeping some folks out of the restaurants and sometimes you see folks getting uncomfortable if the restaurant fills up,” he said.
Gerona predicts that Telluride and Mountain Village restaurants will only get busier over the next five years, and the cost of dining out will only increase.
“Hopefully, we don't end up with only high-end restaurants where the average family can’t eat,” he said. “I’m not one to eat at fast food restaurants, and I appreciate the diversity and talent we have in Telluride.”