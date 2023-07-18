More affordable housing is on the horizon after the San Miguel County Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning a 56-acre parcel in Ilium Valley from forestry/agriculture to community housing.
The Town of Mountain Village is under contract to purchase the property, which is south of County Road 63L in unincorporated San Miguel County. It is currently owned by Alexander Ranch, LLLP.
On Thursday, July 13, San Miguel County Senior Planner John Huebner presented the proposal to members of the San Miguel County Planning Commission on behalf of the Town of Mountain Village.
“It is in the public’s interest to increase the supply of housing for people who live and work in the community,” Huebner said. “Lack of housing impacts the availability of workers, which affects the economy and community.”
Rezoning the property is the first step in the process of creating more affordable housing. Huebner said the development will be clustered to avoid environmentally sensitive areas such as wetlands and steep slopes.
The actual number of housing units is yet to be determined, but the parcel could allow for more than 1,120 units; however, due to constraints with the property, it is more likely there will be 100 to 300 units.
If the property is developed, it would be the most significant affordable housing project in the area in years.
The most critical issues surrounding the development are the ability to provide services, specifically water, traffic impacts and impacts to the environment. A full traffic study is expected to be conducted as part of the planning for the development.
Some community members penned letters voicing their concerns about the project.
Scott Harris, who lives in Ilium Valley, strongly opposed rezoning the property because of the potential impact on wildlife it could have.
“I do not believe that the area would retain any of its wild properties if used for housing projects,” he said in a statement. “There are multiple concerns that come to mind…river pollution, wildlife displacement, traffic congestion…just to get started.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife requested limiting rezoning to 10 or 11 acres because of the wildlife in the area, which includes black bear, elk, mountain lion, birds of prey and songbirds.
Ilium Valley resident Kara Bagnall also agreed the development would have a negative effect on wildlife and the environment.
“With 100 to 300 units and an estimated three people living in each unit, that is 300 to 900 more people living in Ilium Valley,” she said. “I am worried how this small, narrow valley can support and sustain that many more people…Our wastewater treatment plant is already over capacity.”
Huebner insisted the project would not result in significant adverse impacts on the natural environment. He said development plans will take into consideration and mitigate impacts to wildlife.
In an effort to create more affordable housing, the Town of Mountain Village recently broke ground on two additional projects: adding 35 rental units at the Village Court Apartments and constructing 29 deed-restricted for-sale units in the Meadows.
The Town of Mountain Village continues to look outside of its boundaries to address the affordable housing crisis. In addition to the development project in Ilium Valley, Mountain Village also purchased 38 acres in Norwood, which has been rezoned and annexed for housing.
Other members of the community believe the importance of affordable housing cannot be overstated.
Steve Togni, managing director of Mountain Lodge, said the hotel and its staff are strongly in favor of the development.
“It is our belief that the most serious issue impacting our community continues to be the lack of deed-restricted workforce housing,” he said.
Ilium Valley resident Anna Wilson felt similarly, adding, “I really appreciate how transparent they’ve been. They’ve earned my trust that they will develop this property sensibly.”
The San Miguel County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the rezoning request.