Mountain Village Wine Merchant, which opened on the ground floor of the Westermere building in early July, is an expertly curated bottle shop, featuring wines from France, Italy, Australia, California and Spain, along with a complete selection of beers and spirits. Owned and operated by certified sommelier Bryan Thames and his fiancé Felicity Twort, the store launched a wine club, hosts monthly wine tastings, shares weekly recommendations and discounts via a newsletter, and offers consultations to customers stocking their wine cellars.
A certified sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers with Wine & Spirits Education Trust Global Level 3 certification, Thames reported that he’s sold a lot of rosé, natural, Italian and French wines so far, and anticipates selling more full-bodied wines — chardonnays and a spectrum of reds — this fall and winter.
“When people are in the store, they really value Bryan’s opinion,” Twort said. “Bryan is what makes this store special. It’s not some kid behind the counter saying, ‘Yeah, I like this Riesling.’ He really knows how to curate wines and knows what he’s talking about.”
The only liquor store in the Village Core, the shop also offers a wide range of beer, including lagers, pilsners, pale ales and IPAs, along with sours, blondes and seasonals, dark and specialty beers, labmics, ciders and hard seltzers. Spirits include whiskies, tequilas and mezcals, rums, gins, and vodkas, along with amaros, liqueurs, cordials and mixers.
In addition to the in-person experience at the shop, there’s also an ecommerce store for its entire inventory, featuring hundreds of wines by region, grape and style, with options for shipping, local delivery or in-store pickup with easy car access via a nearby parking lot.
Guided by Thames’ unique expertise, the store launched a wine club for $100 a month that allows members to receive two whites and two reds each month. Club members are also invited to private, monthly wine-tasting parties at the shop, complete with tasting notes and charcuterie boards.
“We want folks in Mountain Village and Telluride to know they don’t have to travel far to get a world-class experience,” Thames said.
Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Thames offers fresh baguettes by local baker Cody Alias of La Marmotte and Smugglers. Thames said he also plans to offer a small selection of high-end cheeses, charcuterie meats and olive oils at the shop.
In addition to wine tasting for club members, the shop also hosts wine tastings for the public, with a tasting this Friday, followed by an end-of-season tasting on Oct. 15. Both begin at 6 p.m.
Twort said the tastings are a great way for community members to socialize.
“When I lived in New York and I’d see wine tastings, they were a bit lame with warm wine in plastic cups,” Twort said with a laugh. “Not so at Mountain Village Wine Merchant, where they’ve become a social event. Everyone’s invited — the public, people on our email lists, walk-in’s as well. And they’ve just been getting bigger and bigger.”
Thames delights in catering to a “whole different community up here in Mountain Village.”
“The Town of Mountain Village has been great, supporting businesses and doing a lot of cool things to get people up here,” he said. “That kind of planning was a draw for us before we opened the store. We really want to build a wine store for the community, catering to locals and second-home owners.”
Thames moved to Telluride from Huntsville, Alabama, in the summer of 2005 to join the chef team at the New Sheridan Chophouse, then went on to serve as wine buyer at Telluride Bottleworks. Following stints at various restaurants and wine bars in San Francisco, the pandemic brought him back to Telluride, where he served as general manager and sommelier at Sidework, before finally fulfilling his dream to open his own bottle shop in Mountain Village.
It's the fact that Thames, abundant with knowledge in all things wine, mans the counter at Mountain Village Wine Merchant most of the time and takes charge of day-to-day operations that sets his bottle shop apart.
“When you come in, you’re talking to the owner who’s also a sommelier,” he said. “I’m always trying to get people to try different things that might be out of their wheelhouse or that I think they’d like. We offer a personalized experience. These are all wines that I, personally, have picked out, that I really enjoy and that I stand by, which brings a level of confidence, whether someone’s buying a bottle of wine priced at $13 or $100.”
While Mountain Village Wine Merchant hopes to become a trusted resource in the community, in the end, Thames said, it’s a wine store.
“You’re supposed to have fun with it,” he added. “It’s not supposed to be crazy-serious, even though we have some serious wines. I just want everyone to have an enjoyable experience and leave confident that they’ve got a good bottle of wine.”
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, go to mountainvillagewinemerchant.com, or call 970-615-1077.