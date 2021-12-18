“The weather outside is frightful, but the cold climate Air Source Heat Pump is so delightful.” EcoAction Partners, San Miguel Power Association (SMPA), and Tri-State Generation joined together for a series of webinars Wednesday to increase awareness about cold climate Air Source Heat Pumps (ccASHP). The systems come in various types of units and allow consumers to save money while making homes more comfortable — especially during the cold Colorado winter.
“We are encouraging people to transition because they are the most efficient way to condition your home,” said Kim Wheels, EcoAction Partners Energy Specialist and webinar co-organizer.
The first webinar was a roundtable-like discussion with homebuilders who could potentially incorporate ccASHP units into the construction, like contractors and designers. The second and third webinars were more informational and titled ccASHP 101, like an entry-level university course. And while they were also geared towards architects and designers, they addressed homeowners in the region.
Peter Rusin with Tri-State Generation led the webinars. He guided viewers through the different types of units, data, and steps surrounding installation of ccASHP units. According to Rusin’s presentation, Air to Air Ducted and Ductless units “will greatly reduce energy spend compared to traditional heat pumps, electric furnaces/baseboard heat and propane furnaces.” They can be utilized in new home construction or added to an existing home. The units can also be installed in a multizone or single configuration- allowing for inclusivity among homeowners across the region.
“We are very excited to bring this to you. It’s amazing technology,” Rusin said.
He addressed the common myths surrounding heat pumps. Heat pumps do work in the cold, and you will save money, he explained as a map appeared on the screen. The map showed 20 states in red and the other 30 in gray. The red states, most located in the south, used heat pumps. The typical, pre-2012 heat pump map graphic showed 20 states in red and the other 30 in gray. The gray states, including Colorado, typically used furnaces. Two other myths he debunked were that propane and natural gases were more reliable and “greener” than heat pumps. They are neither, he said.
Rusin stated the technology did not become ready in this region until 10 to 12 years ago. Wheels added while it was technically “ready,” the ccASHP did not become a true public option until around five years ago.
“The longer that something is on the market, the more the cost comes down, and always makes something more viable,” Wheels said. “We have just in the last few years reached the point with our electricity supply, in which switching from fossil fuels to electricity is beneficial when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”
During the first webinar, Wheels was encouraged by the builders and contractors who said their homeowners were interested in installing and utilizing the new technology. Five years ago, she explained, homeowners wanted the standard technology, but now builders are reporting that clients are more open to new ideas.
“It was really encouraging to hear that the trend is shifting that way, not only from a greenhouse gas emissions perspective and the technology perspective but also from a demand-side of what homeowners want,” Wheels stated.
When asked how the San Juan Region compares countrywide in regards to being environmentally conscious and aware, Wheels stated that she couldn’t compare the area to other parts of the country. Instead, she pays attention to what is going on with other mountain towns in the state. For example, Boulder County is similar to San Miguel County, and Carbondale is similar to Ridgway.
“We look and see … what programs are they implementing? What successes are they having? What challenges are they having?” she said.
Wheels, who has been with EcoAction Partners since its inception and has been in the area for over 15 years, has seen increased environmental awareness in the past few years.
“I’ve been working in sustainability long enough that I can tell that people are talking about climate change out there,” said Wheels. “Whether or not everybody believes in it, climate change is a topic that is talked about, whereas that wasn’t necessarily the case outside of the circle of professionals that I worked with five years ago. It really is becoming something that people are aware and concerned about.”
Outside of ccASHPs, Wheels advised other ways to keep your home warm and energy-efficient during the winter. An energy-efficient home not only saves money but helps preserve the environment by using less energy. Resources like door weatherstripping and the plastic film placed over windows can all be purchased at the hardware store, she said.