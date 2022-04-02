Today at 4 p.m., the lifts at the Telluride Ski Resort carrying skiers upslope will close for the final time this 2021-22 winter season. Seasonal workers will pack up some of the rooms at Big Billie's, restaurant workers can take a breath, with some staying to dog-sit, while others will head off on their spring adventures out of town. The gondola closes its many doors today (Sunday) and buses will run until it reopens Thursday, May 26. Things have clearly slowed down this past week on the mountain, but today, locals and the last of the ski tourists will join for one last hurrah on closing day before Telski redirects its focus to the summer season.
"It's an important day for us all to get together and celebrate the end of the season and celebrate all the hard work we put into the season. It was a very busy winter," said Patrick Latcham, Telski's vice president of sales and marketing.
Once locals have partied and celebrated the mountain to their heart's content, the resort will shut down completely for all travel from April 4-8. During these four days, Telski employees will conduct a mountain "cleanup." That cleanup involves removing and storing rope lines, signs, padding, fencing, and other items erected for the ski resort. All food and drink remaining at on-mountain dining must be taken down, and appliances are removed and repurposed for summer use.
"And a whole lot of cleaning," emphasized Scott Pittenger, Telski's director of mountain operations.
Telski asks the public to stay off the mountain during this busy and important period.
"Snowcats are constantly hauling and plowing roads, snowmobiles scatter throughout the mountain to transport staff and gear … the activity on the mountain during clean-up is unlike any other time during the season. It is for these reasons that we ask the public to stay away for the week. We do all this work as efficiently as possible in an effort to allow post-season access," Pittenger said.
Additionally, Prospect Basin will be closed May 20 through June 30 to protect the elk and their newly born spring calves.
This spring will differ from last year due, in part, to the replacement and construction of Lift 9. Construction will begin in mid-April for the new lift. Pittenger explained there will be mountain traffic and plowing and hauling as they prepare for summer projects. On April 9 the area will open for uphill use.
"Be on the lookout for operational traffic, be sure to wave and get visual acknowledgment when moving around staff and equipment, and most importantly, avalanche mitigation stops on April 3. Treat the resort as you would backcountry terrain. Conditions this season have not been ideal, and the resort quickly reverts back to a very complex area to navigate safely," Pittenger said.
On the mountain, the number of employees also changes drastically. Because summer is a smaller operation, it requires a smaller staff, said Latcham. There are fewer lifts to run and fewer moving parts throughout the resort.
Sixteen out of 81 employees, apart from the Telluride Ski Patrol, will remain on for the summer season. According to Scott Clements, Director of Ski Patrol, the 16 will hold positions such as patrolling the bike park and maintaining buildings, signage, boundaries, and equipment. As for the other 65, some will stay in town and work locally, and others will work beyond the canyon.
"Quite a few are wildland firefighters. We have folks that are helicopter skiing guys in Alaska, some that work for the park service, and quite a few landscapers. I have some that even go fishing for salmon in Alaska," Clements said.
Clements himself plans to seek out a warmer climate during the off-season before coming back in the summer.
One of the most challenging obstacles Telski encounters in the transition from winter to spring is unpredictable weather.
"It can be sunny, and 65 (degrees), or it can snow another 50 inches in April and stay cold," said Pittenger.
Latcham said they would keep everyone posted on when they will have to close uphill access via Telski social media, KOTO radio, and the Daily
Planet.