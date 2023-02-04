Whether it’s secret hikes or secret menus, Telluride is full of secrets.
This town even has a secret subculture: AmeriCorps VISTAs — volunteers, typically recent college graduates, who come to Telluride to work for a fixed period at local nonprofits.
Tri-County Health Network is one organization here that employs VISTAs.
TCHNetwork’s human resources administrator, Jackie Kennefick, agreed that it’s a group that operates largely under the community’s radar.
“I don’t think a lot of people know about VISTAs,” she said. “I didn’t before I started working here.”
For the uninitiated, AmeriCorps VISTA (VISTA stands for Volunteers in Service to America) is a national service program designed to alleviate poverty by putting volunteers into community-focused organizations.
Unlike Peace Corps volunteers, who go overseas, VISTAs work within the United States for nonprofits and public agencies in areas like public health and the environment.
In exchange for their work, VISTAs receive a stipend from the federally funded program.
Both Mason Osgood and Ruthie Boyd worked at Sheep Mountain Alliance as VISTAs and are now paid members of staff at SMA; Osgood as the organization’s executive director and Boyd as its programs coordinator.
Boyd noted that the very aim of the VISTA program may contribute to its low profile locally.
“The mission of AmeriCorps VISTA is to reduce poverty, but a lot of people have this conception of Telluride as really wealthy,” she said. “What they don’t realize is that there is a huge disparity in wealth here.”
So, the idea that there is poverty in Telluride and VISTAs working to alleviate that poverty comes as a surprise to many?
“Definitely,” she said.
Osgood pointed to the sheer numbers of VISTAs that have worked in Telluride — he noted that local organizations have been using them for roughly the past eight years — as an indication of need, however unseen.
“The issues that we are trying to solve aren’t going away,” he said.
Kennefick remarked that another reason why many people don’t know about VISTAs is that the program requires that volunteers work solely in the area of “capacity building.”
In other words, VISTAs focus internally on developing processes or research to help their sponsor organization operate more effectively in order to increase, or build, the capacity to do its work.
“Building capacity is what VISTAs are all about,” Kennefick said. “They make everything we do better, but a lot of their work is behind the scenes.”
Kennefick pointed to Christian Vieweg, a VISTA public health analyst at TCHN.
“Christian works on efficiencies and things like how we get better information, better data, to improve our grant reporting, and thus apply for grants more successfully,” she explained.
Said Vieweg, “We try to put into place permanent efficiencies that will help the sponsor organization after we leave. Mainly I support the information technology and data side of our operations, though in such a small organization what I do is closely integrated with everyone else.”
What motivates VISTAs to serve?
For some it’s a meaningful stop before graduate school, for others, like Vieweg, it’s a chance to improve career opportunities.
“I was originally motivated to go into AmeriCorps as a VISTA after being unsure of what to do with my master’s in political science,” he said, adding that a year of service in the program provides “a special, non-competitive hiring eligibility that I saw someone else in my program use to get a very good civil service position. I had an idea that I could do the same thing.”
Still others, like SMA’s Boyd and Osgood, used their experience to move into paid employment locally, building on the experience gained during their time as VISTAs.
Asked what it was like to live in uber-expensive Telluride on the VISTA stipend, Osgood replied that it was “really difficult. When I moved here, I lived in the boardinghouse — as did Ruthie and a ton of other VISTAs.”
He continued, “I also got linked in with full food stamp benefits, so that helped out a lot for food purchasing, and I had a second job as well.”
Osborn stressed that the situation of local VISTAs is “challenging, but rewarding” and typically leads to Telluride’s VISTAs becoming close friends bound by shared experience.
Boyd agreed, noting, “All of my friends that I met here are or were VISTAs.”
Added Osgood, “I think there are 12-15 former VISTAs that now work in paid employment in the nonprofit space in Telluride. It is an amazing gateway to get involved in public service and nonprofit work here. I think local nonprofits have been really empowering to young people to take professional careers in Telluride. It’s been good to see an influx of younger professionals continue their work here after VISTA.”
For her part, Kennefick, who is responsible for overseeing TCHNetwork’s VISTAs, said she has made it her practice to have the organization’s VISTAs explain who they are and what they do at team meetings and other gatherings.
“People need to know what they do,” Kennefick said. “They, and their work, are very important to our community.”